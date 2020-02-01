advertisement

John Bisognano @jbisognano

Friday

January 31, 2020 at 3:36 pm

Laugh, cry, talk about the commercial that will appear on Sunday during Super Bowl LIV broadcast at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

advertisement

As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers compete against each other in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, advertisers will compete against each other in the commercial breaks and fight for their dollars – and coveted social media buzz.

The cost of a 30-second commercial during this year’s show is between $ 5 and $ 5.6 million, according to Fox. The financial investment in these ads is therefore considerable and the stakes are high. To this end, many advertisers released their commercials – and even trailers – in the days and weeks before the game.

Here are the commercials that have been released so far, as tracked by USA TODAY’s Ad Meter, a ranking of Super Bowl ads by consumer rating.

Audi: “Let it go”

Avocados from Mexico: “AFM Shopping Network”

Bud Light: “#PostyStore”

Budweiser: “Typically American”

Cheetos: “Can’t touch it”

Discover: “Yes” and “No”

Genesis: “Going Away Party”

Google: “Loretta”

Hyundai: “Smaht Pahk”

Michelob Ultra: “Jimmy does it”

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold: “6 for 6-pack”

Microsoft: “Be the one

Bergtau: “As good as the original”

Olay: “#MakeSpaceForWomen”

Pringles: “Rick and Morty”

Walmart: “Famous Visitors”

WeatherTech: “Scout”

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

tomdangelo44

advertisement