Samsung is only one day away from making its new Galaxy S20 series official, so many people are probably wondering if they want to buy one. Well, here’s your answer: no, you shouldn’t buy one. Why not? Because Amazon currently has a cut-throat sale that lowers $ 200 from the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL flagship smartphones. Prices start at just $ 599 in this sale, which always reach lows and are probably about $ 300 + less than you have to pay if you want the cheapest Galaxy S20.

Pixel 4

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture beautiful colors and adjust the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Take the photo without flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use and can even take photos of the Milky Way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos and more. [1]

A new way to control your phone. With Quick Gestures you can skip numbers and turn off calls – just by waving your hand over the screen. [2]

Finish the robocalls. With the call screen, the Google Assistant helps you proactively filter our spam before your phone rings. [3]

Image source: Craig Ruttle / AP / Shutterstock

