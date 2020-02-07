advertisement

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20 series next week, three telephones with perforator screens on all screens, camera systems with four lenses and larger batteries than their predecessors. But all three S20 flavors are quite expensive, even the cheapest model.

If you are looking for something more affordable that can offer you the same viewing experience, multi-lens cameras and a huge battery life, then you should check out the brand new G-series phones from Motorola. And just like Samsung, Motorola does something totally unnecessary when it comes to branding its latest devices.

Samsung decided to replace the Galaxy S11 name with a more daring Galaxy S20 name, and Motorola did a similar trick with the new Moto G. Instead of looking for new Moto G8 handsets in stores, you need to get a Moto G questions That is as simple as it gets, although it can be problematic next year when the successors start.

advertisement

Motorola’s G-series is without a doubt the most successful line of handsets. Motorola has sold 100 million units so far, the company said in the blog post announcing the new Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power.

The two phones are different versions of the same device, with similar designs and the same set of specifications.

Both phones come with 6.4-inch Full HD screens with perforator cameras at the top and a larger edge at the bottom. The devices are powered by Android 10 on a Snapdragon 665 chip in combination with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB (G Stylus) or 64 GB (G Power) storage.

The G Stylus, as the name suggests, comes with a built-in stylus, just like the Galaxy Note 10. But the handset costs only $ 299, which is an impressive price level. In addition to the stylus support, the G Stylus has another advantage over the G Power, and that is the camera experience. We are looking at a three-lens camera system at the rear with a 48-megapixel main camera with quad-pixel technology and night vision mode, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide video camera that records video in landscape mode even when the phone is upright likes.

The G Power, on the other hand, focuses on the life of the battery. With 5,000 mAh the handset can deliver up to three days of use, the company says – that’s 1,000 mAh of extra juice compared to the G Stylus. But you can expect a downgrade of the camera for the G Power, which has a 16-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and an ultra-wide camera of 8 megapixel. Both phones rock 16 megapixel selfie cameras, by the way.

The G Power is $ 50 cheaper than the G Stylus, and both will be available in the US and Canada later this spring.

Image source: Motorola

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to stay away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

.

advertisement