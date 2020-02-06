advertisement

As the “ Love Island ” bombs at Casa Amor begin to sense that the end is in sight, all stops are removed to secure their place in the main villa.

A clear winner made himself known, Priscilla pulling out a blonde wig to try to win Mike. And of course, it worked very well and Twitter was definitely a transformation stan.

Priscilla needed to secure this place in the villa and she did it with her wig. This is what we call ICONIC. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yfFSWAsvfh

– 🙇🏽‍♂️ (@putasinghonit) February 5, 2020

Priscilla is a bad bitch😍 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9VCg23H7MF

– xixi🇯🇲 (@xiximd) February 5, 2020

Priscilla SERVIT👏🏿 US👏🏿 CES👏🏿 PERRUQUESIG #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dSLDB7jUVb

– Caribeing (@ p0lychrome) February 5, 2020

Viewers could not resist mocking the reactions of Mike and Callum, who were quite surprised at how radiant the bomb was.

Spotted: the first man to notice that a woman has changed her hair #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KJIzKWWOzp

– Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 5, 2020

* Priscilla goes out with blond hair *

Callum: “IT’S A THEME” #loveisland #callum #priscilla #wellnah pic.twitter.com/Xg3xdnRxgN

– Ryley Topal (@TopalRyley) February 5, 2020

#loveisland is this a wig? Nooooo, she cut and dyed her hair while you were pressing pic.twitter.com/f1Lm6FUk8G

– Hadassah 🕊 (@ hadassahj_2) February 5, 2020

Callum just asked if Priscilla’s blonde hair is a wig. There is absolutely no hope for this boy. #LoveIsland

– Alex SHAQ Shafiq 🐝 (@InkedUpSHAQ) February 5, 2020

Callum: is blonde hair a wig?

No, she just dyed her hair overnight at the blonde BLEACH #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MYKHXOS1w7

– Sophie Gorringe (@ideksophiexx) February 5, 2020

The brains of Callum’s head are trying to understand how Priscilla’s blonde is now #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vwVQCoqHns

– Anna Grew ☘️ (@annagreww) February 5, 2020

This evil zinger who deserves more appreciation.

When your new boo becomes the perfect mix of your 2 previous boos …. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Bb2xe7yqev

– TGK (@ TGK49177205) February 5, 2020

There was also a reaction to Nas wanting to speak with Demi in the main villa, before continuing anything with Eva. Is Eva playing it? Twitter thinks so.

Me trying to find this “banter” between Nas and Eva #loveisland pic.twitter.com/dTy1lxB9D8

– els (@elenaamaria) February 5, 2020

Eva doesn’t like Nas, she just wants to enter this villa, it’s a bait. #LoveIsland

– Benny James (@Beno_ldn) February 5, 2020

When Nas says he’s not missing Demi #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MgRbIqd50Z

– Jono (@jonoread) February 5, 2020

And finally, a brief summary of the show so far, for everyone who needs to catch up.

OK so:

-I respect Nas for wanting to speak to Demi first.

-Luke T and Siannise are no problem.

-Mike makes me cringe

-Paige & Fin deserve a place in the final.

-Rebecca YOU ARE NOT MAURA.

-Shaughna will fight.

-Honestly, I can’t wait for the drama with Callum. # LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SspPBGU3A3

– skyerenaee (@ skyerenaee1) February 5, 2020

The drama on ‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

