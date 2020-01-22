advertisement

Angus, a 69-year-old woman, faces an audience to find out if a small sherry or three large Martinis were the cause of her downfall.

Kathleen Renilson told police she had just had a “little glass of sherry” after staggering out of her Forfar home to meet them, minutes after worried city Tesco staff sounded the alarm when he was drunk when they saw her driving out of the supermarket parking lot.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Renilson admitted to driving while more than four times the drinking limit in the tea time incident last September.

advertisement

She told the court that she did not even like sherry and her version of events, in which she claimed to have swallowed Martini directly in the minutes after arriving home, was questioned by a sheriff who has now prohibits driving before evidence of mitigation in this area.

Renilson, of Arbroath Road, Forfar, admitted driving with excess alcohol in the city on September 22 with a blood alcohol reading of 90 micrograms, against a legal limit of 22.

Tax MP Laura McGillvery said, “Colleagues at the store became worried and thought she was very intoxicated because of her behavior.

“At 5:27 p.m., she was seen leaving the store and crossing the parking lot to her vehicle before leaving.”

Store personnel contacted police who arrived at Renilson’s home at 10:06 a.m.

The budget added: “She answered the door and began to stumble out of her front door, swaying as she spoke.”

The court heard from two officers who noted Renilson as saying that she had a “small glass of sherry” after she returned home.

She gave a positive reading at her home, then was arrested and taken to the Dundee police headquarters where the reading of 90 blood alcohol microphones was obtained.

Renilson was to be tried in defense of alcohol consumption after the incident, but filed a guilty plea after lawyer Brian Bell told the court that an expert report had indicated that she was “clearly at above the limit when she was in Tescos “.

“She says she’s not drinking sherry, it’s Martini, that a store receipt confirms that she bought,” said McGillvery.

“She indicates that she consumes 180 ml of Martini, which she was able to measure from the bottle.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie said he was “totally lost” on how to handle the case because of the contradictory version proposed by Renilson against that of the evidence noted by the police.

He said that, although there was alcohol after the incident, the court was asked to accept that the accused had drank three glasses of Martini no later than 11 minutes after arriving home.

Evidence in the case has been set for March.

advertisement