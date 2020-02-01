advertisement

Stuart Malcolm reminded his players that the fate of Forfar will be decided by the results against the teams in their table area.

The Loons were left in shock last Saturday after losing 6-0 to Falkirk.

The Bairns have scored four times in the last 10 minutes to make the score harder for the Angus men than the visitors may have deserved it.

advertisement

Nevertheless, Malcolm is looking for a clear improvement on the part of his players when they welcome Clyde to Station Park this afternoon.

The Bully Wees are one of the aforementioned parties that keep Forfar company.

Indeed, a home victory today would see the hosts pass within three points of the visitors.

Malcolm said: “Our season will not be decided by matches against Falkirk but by matches against the teams closest to us in the league.

“I’m obviously looking for the players to bounce back and I’m sure they can do it against Clyde.

“What we will not do is feel sorry for ourselves.

“Maybe we didn’t deserve to lose that much and every game other than Falkirk’s was decided by tiny margins.

“Still, we need to make sure that we are defending much better than what we did last Saturday.

“The players will come out to win the game, of course, but if we defend properly, we can continue this momentum.”

advertisement