advertisement

Forfar manager Stuart Malcolm is looking for the same appetite and quality that his players showed last weekend when they visit Peterhead today.

The Loons, energized by their new recruits, produced a superb demonstration at Station Park Staurday last to beat Clyde 2-1.

The result rolled the Bully Wee towards them – only three points now separate the sides – and Forfar can do the same with the Blue Toon with the victory at Balmoor this afternoon.

advertisement

Angus’s men will advance in points with Jim McInally’s team if they win.

It would make a fantastic spell for Malcolm’s men but the gaffer knows it won’t be easy when they hit the road.

Malcolm said: “I was very, very happy with the performance against Clyde.

“The boys were all excellent – all of them – and it was a great result for us.

“Our new guys have given us a new dynamic.

“Now the task is to make consecutive wins when we go to Peterhead.

“However, I know how difficult it can be to beat Peterhead at home. I quickly discovered this as a player.

“What we need to do to achieve this is to show the same appetite and quality that we displayed against Clyde. If we do that, we have a decent chance. “

The match is likely to arrive too early for George Stanger, who has just returned to full training with parent club Hamilton Accies.

On a positive note, the Connor coupe is back in shape and available.

advertisement