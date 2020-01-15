advertisement

A Forfar Athletic player struck after claiming that he had been spit by a rival fan.

Goalkeeper Marc McCallum accused a Raith Rovers supporter of “taking one step too far” in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Station Park.

Making the accusation on Twitter after the game, McCallum said, “All for taking a little stick and jokes during any football game, but for the Raith fan who spit me out today. , it was a step too far! “

McCallum was involved in an exchange with Raith fans after John Baird’s tie against his former club in the second period.

The goalkeeper’s tweet prompted counter-claims from Raith fans who accused him of throwing a water fight into the crowd before the incident happened.

Raith President Bill Clark said he was unaware of the spitting allegation and that nothing was reported to officials at Stark’s Park after the game.

Raith supporters liaison officer Margie Robertson spoke to Twitter to apologize to McCallum, saying, “Unacceptable. Sorry.”

Forfar also said that they were not aware of the alleged incident.

Some Raith fans did not enter the ground before kick-off because a tire exploded on the supporters’ bus on the way to Forfar.

Raith’s response has ensured that they remain at the top of the Scottish League One.

