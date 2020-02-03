advertisement

Four months after the bankruptcy filing, Forever 21 entered into an agreement to sell its business.

Court documents filed on Sunday showed the fast-fashion retailer had an agreement to sell his property to a consortium of buyers for $ 81.1 million, including owners of the Simon Property Group and Brookfield malls Property Partners and the brand management company Authentic Brands Group.

Forever 21 is seeking approval from a judge to designate the three companies as stalking horse bidders. Other parties have until Friday to make counter offers. An auction will take place on February 10 when a higher bid is placed. A sales hearing is scheduled for February 11.

FN has contacted Forever 21, ABG, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners.

With sales declining and pedestrian traffic falling, California-based Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy in late September, with the intent to restructure and focus on the profitable core of its business. FN learned in November that Forever 21 will close 111 domestic stores, but will continue to open its offices in Mexico and Latin America.

Forever 21 is being funded with $ 350 million to help with restructuring efforts. Its bankruptcy comes at a time when a shift to e-commerce and more extensive downsizing in brick-and-mortar retail have led to the demise of many physical retail companies. It has also been added to the growing list of companies – more recently, in Barneys New York – who have adopted Chapter 11 protection in the hope of optimizing their fleet and revising their business strategies.

In November, ABG closed the Barneys intellectual property acquisition deal – a day after the sale to the surreptitious horse bidder, together with investment bank B. Riley Financial, a judge approved it. As part of the transaction, ABG announced that it would transform Barneys’ nearly 100-year-old flagship location on Madison Avenue in New York City into a pop-up retail store.

Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are two of Forever 21’s largest rental companies. In 2016, Simon partnered with the mall owner, General Growth Properties, which is now owned by Brookfield. The landlords had more than 200 stores of the brand in their combined portfolio at the time.

