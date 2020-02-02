advertisement

As part of the deal, the struggling fast-fashion retailer would be sold to a consortium consisting of shopping center operators Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties and brand management company Authentic Brands Group, according to a Sunday court. The sale includes all assets of Forever 21, including the remaining stores and the RileyRose beauty line.

The group has been designated as the “stalking horse bidder” for Forever 21 – meaning the deal still needs to be approved by a judge. Other potential buyers have until February 7 to make bids for the company.

Forever 21 is one of many traditional retailers who have difficulty keeping up with the rise of online shopping, which has reduced pedestrian traffic to malls and physical stores. High debt levels and rental costs have also taxed traditional retailers.

In recent years, even healthy retailers have closed stores and struggling stores have filed for bankruptcy.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy at the end of September and announced a plan to review its global operations by closing hundreds of stores in the United States and abroad to reduce lease costs. The possibility of leasing out and closing stores at lower costs is a major advantage that the bankruptcy process offers retailers.

Forever 21 did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Authentic Brands Group also recently purchased another well-known retailer, luxury New York department store Barneys, after filing for bankruptcy in August. The $ 271 million deal involved closing the retailer’s doors, according to the Wall Street Journal, and was approved in October.

