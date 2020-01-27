advertisement

FOREST CITY, Pa. – Students in Susquehanna County show their support for the land below. One of their teachers started a fundraising campaign earlier this month for the wildfire victims and the Forest City School District celebrated its success on Monday.

From toddlers to high school students, students in the Forest City Regional School District showed their support for Australia’s national holiday, sporting T-shirts and waving the national flag.

Thousands of miles away, cities have been swept away, landscapes and nature destroyed and forest fires still burn in some parts of the country.

Rachel Burnis is a replacement teacher at Forest City High School. She and her family lost everything when their Browndale house burned down in 2014. That is why she started a fundraising t-shirt for the victims of the forest fires in Australia.

“I know that will make a difference. I know from experience that even the smallest things, to see that someone cared about him, to see that someone is wearing these shirts, I know that this will mean everything to them and it will help them to return to where they should be “Burnis said.

We introduced you to Rachel earlier this month for the first time when she had just started selling the t-shirts for the victims of the natural fire in Australia. Now more than 600 students in the school district where she teaches wear them proudly.

“I love it. It’s amazing, just because so many people care about other people, and I think we really need it,” said Junior Lindsey Evans.

“My grandparents’ house burned down in 2011 and I know that everything they could have helped was great. I just love helping people and I think it’s great that we can do something for someone so far away, “said senior Brian Widzon.

Through her sales in the school district and online, Burnis has raised $ 7,500 so far.

“It’s just absolutely amazing, overwhelming. I never thought we would get that far, this number, and to see all these kids today with these shirts on, I needed everything I didn’t have to cry. I could cry now , “Burnis said.

Burnis plans to bring the money to the Australian consulate in New York next week.

