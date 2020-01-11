advertisement

The Palm Springs victories will help raise the profile of these Oscar nominees if they successfully receive nominations on Monday morning.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival, which started shortly after the New Year and took place on January 13, showed 188 films. 51 of them were submitted for the Best International Feature Film Academy Award. The Palm Springs Film Festival winners announced on Saturday at the Hilton brunch included a handful of these films. The full list of winners can be found below. Audience awards will be announced on Sunday.

FIPRESCI Prize for the best international feature film: “Beanpole” (Russia), director Kantemir Balagov.

FIPRESCI award for the best actor in an international feature film: Bartosz Bielenia from “Corpus Christi” (Poland).

FIPRESCI award for the best actress in an international feature film: Helena Zengel from “System Crasher” (Germany).

FIPRESCI award for international screenplay: “Parasite” (South Korea), screenwriters Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-Won.

FIPRESCI Prize for international screenplay Special mention: “Antigone” (Canada), screenwriter Sophie Deraspe.

The FIPRESCI jury was made up of film critics Pamela Biénzobas, Alferov Gavrylyshyn and Tina Hassannia.

NEW VOICES NEW VISION AWARD

New Voices New Visions Award: “Song without a Name” (Peru / Spain / USA / Chile), director Melina León.

The films were rated by Tre’vell Anderson (journalist), Nancy Collett (founder and president, Cinema Collett) and Evan Morehouse (film buyer, independent).

BEST DOCUMENT PRICE

Best documentary film award: “Talking About Trees” (France / Sudan / Germany / Chad / Qatar), director Suhaib Gasmelbari.

The films were rated by Ken Jacobson (Senior Documentary Programmer, American Film Institute), Shannon Service (director / producer, Second Sleep Studios) and Abby Sun (curator, The DocYard).

IBERO-AMERICAN AWARD

Ibero-American Prize: “Monos” (Colombia), director Alejandro Landes.

Ibero-American Honorable Mention: “Workforce” (Mexico), director David Zonana.

The films were rated by Nestor Bentancor (film journalist and critic, DesdeHollywood), Rodolfo “Fito” Castillo-Morales (documentary program director, Guadalajara International Film Festival) and Maria Gracia Turgeon (producer, Midi La Nuit).

LOCAL JURY AWARD

Local jury award: “Adam” (Morocco), director Maryam Touzani.

The films were rated by Patricia Garza-Elsperger (producer), Denise Goolsby (director of the neighborhood authority, City of Palm Springs), Sergio Pinedo (sales representative, Beauty 4 Pros) and Joseph “Woody” Woodson (driver, Sunline Transit Agency). ,

YOUNG CINEASTES AWARD

Young Cineastes Award: “Corpus Christi” (Poland), director Jan Komasa.

The films were rated by the students Graham Bennett, Marina Castillo, Sedona Cruz, Daniel Lorette, Stefan Pejovic and Zach Posa.

THE GoE BRIDGING THE BORDERS AWARD

GoE Bridging the Borders Award: “Advocate” (Israel / Canada / Switzerland), director Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche.

GoE Bridging the Borders Honorable Mention: “The Australian Dream” (Australia), director Daniel Gordon.

