The US State Department said on Saturday that it would evacuate some of its diplomats and some American citizens from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the mysterious new virus, which has killed hundreds and killed dozens of people.

The U.S. State Department emailed citizens and posted the same notice on its website that it arranged a one-time flight from Wuhan to San Francisco, California on Tuesday.

“The State Department is making arrangements to move personnel based at the U.S. Consulate General in Wuhan to the United States,” the agency said. “We believe there is limited capacity to transfer private U.S. citizens on a reimbursable basis directly to San Francisco from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on January 28, 2020.”

In addition, “interested US citizens” should immediately contact the State Department because “capacity is extremely limited,” the bulletin said.

“If not all prospects can be promoted,” added the warning, “priority is given to those at higher risk of coronavirus.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese regime has issued a travel ban to contain the virus, affecting around 50 million people in Wuhan and nearby cities in Hebei Province.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that Japan plans to evacuate Wuhan Japanese citizens by using charter flights and other measures to fly them home, NHK reported. Around 700 Japanese citizens are believed to live near Wuhan.

The authorities announced on Sunday morning that around 56 people have died in China, including Shanghai, one of China’s largest cities. The total number of cases in China has reached around 2,000, according to state media.

In the United States, a third person who came from Wuhan said positive in the United States. It was located in Santa Ana, Southern California, and is the first known person in California to test coronavirus positive after a person with the virus was found in Chicago and another in Washington State last week.

China’s health minister Ma Xiaowei also claimed that the virus could spread without observable symptoms, which is a game changer, according to a CDC consultant.

“When I heard that, I thought,” Oh dear, that’s worse than expected. “This means that the infection is much more contagious than originally thought,” said Dr. William Schaffner, the agency’s adviser, in a CNN report on Sunday after Ma announced.

