Two suspects were arrested in connection with an extortion racket.

KAMPALA – The Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) arrested two suspects, including an Indian and a Ugandan, in the context of an extortion racket.

According to a police statement, the suspects invited Indian nationals under the pretext of connecting them to Canada for employment.

“The suspects identified as Praful Butan, an adult Indian male and Mugumya Ignatius, invited four Indians who understood; Akshay Parapati, Sahil Patel, Atul Patel, Kalpesh Vyas ”, reads an extract.

The Indian nationals were taken on January 15 to the Jolly Court Hotel in Kansanga and were then returned on January 21 at around 9:00 am, on the pretext of transporting them to Entebbe airport en route to Canada.

“They were instead confined to the Allianz hotel in Bweyogerere where the Racket started to demand 50,000 USD from their relatives in India, a complaint was registered and the victims were rescued and handed over on January 26 to KMP on January 26 “, said the press release in part.

Police say the task force is expanding investigations to determine whether the extortion racket has a complex network.

The police also called on the Indian community to help fight these criminal networks extorting Indian nationals by exposing their different methodologies.

