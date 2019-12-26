advertisement

Forecast of wind and flights for B.C. Inner highways

A vehicle incident closed the morning of the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing

DriveBC is asking those who travel B.C. Inland highways, after the holiday, slow down and use caution today.

A vehicle incident in Coquihalla, near Hope, blocked the left Northbound lane shortly after 7 p.m.

# Vehicle incident # BCHwy5 blocking left lane Northbound, north of #HopeBC. Please slow down and use caution. #Coquihalla #Merritt

– Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 26, 2019

Environment Canada is calling for wind and light day flights along Highway 5, with 5 cm of snow falling until this evening.

Fog is forecasting this morning for Highway 3 near Princeton, returning to mid-afternoon flights.

For Highway 97 C, anticipate winds up to 15 km / h with low light.

If you are traveling to or from Alberta along Highway 1 Environment in Canada is anticipating light snow to accumulate up to 4 cm.

Remember to check the road conditions and weather before leaving.

