The Oscar-nominated sound editing and mixing teams split the two key scenes that led to Christian Bale’s big decision.

To understand why “Ford v Ferrari” received Oscar nominations for Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing, all you have to do is listen.

Thanks to three key members of the film’s nominated sound team who spoke to IndieWire – senior sound editor Donald Sylvester, mixer for new recordings and sound designer David Giammarco and mixer for new recordings Paul Massey – IndieWire can share two videos that leave a first impression , Hand demonstrating their work.

The film has already swept the sound guild ceremonies: at this year’s MPSE Golden Reel Awards (the Guild Prize for Sound Editing) it was awarded the Sound Editing Award for Effects and Foley. At the Cinema Audio Society (the guild award for sound mixing), “Ford” received the main prize for outstanding achievements in the field of sound mixing.

You can watch below The first 15 seconds of the race five times, with a new element of the final sound design added with each run:

Pass 1 – Foley

Pass 2 – Foley, group, background

Pass 3 – Foley, group, background, dialogue

Pass 4 – foley artist, group, background, dialogue, sound effects

Pass 5 – Final Mix

The sound story of Le Mans

Giammarco: The 30 minutes of Le Mans was something we worked together over a period of time to fix the waves and balance in this scene so that we didn’t bomb people over such a long period of time. And it has everything: there are large crowds, there are dialogues from everywhere, announcers, sound effects and music. During these 30 minutes we were big and small in all areas. I think the whole race was a dance to avoid this crowd bombardment.

Massey: We spent a lot of time in the final mix with Le Mans and experimented which parts should be very visceral and full of adrenaline, excitement and rough races and which parts have to be quieter in order to possibly leave musical traces. really calming effects. Not only do we not have to overwhelm the audience, we also have to keep it interesting, change colors and perspectives, keep the race alive and finally reach a climax.

Sylvester: We had to find these rare, exotic racing cars 50 years ago, and that was a challenge in itself. I mean we found a lot of cars and finally one that we had access to and we were allowed to shoot. And then it was half the battle to record the cars yourself because you really can’t drive the car the way they drive it in the movie. You could drive it in a way that stimulates the speed and type of competitive maneuvers that you did.

Then it was a real challenge to integrate this into the picture, because we wanted to keep the perspective alive when you are with Ken (Christian Bale). When you’re outside of the cars racing past you, the real sound of a car like the GT 40 comes in with the engine volume, weight and weight.

Giammarco: We started with great shots and that helped us a lot all the way. We had plant microphones on and around the racetrack, then in the cars. The microphones were set up in the engine compartment, microphones near the exhaust systems, microphones in the cockpit. Throughout the film, we were able to rely on what worked best, what carried the weight we needed at that point in each area. And the GT 40 was very beefy and robust. And then the Ferrari would also have the large engine, but not the displacement of the Ford. We could somehow emphasize the differences between the two engine types so that they were a little more recognizable in the race.

Sometimes we didn’t want to be so engine-heavy, and we had more suspension in the car in the cockpit, vibrations and the like, and rain. Everything was at our disposal and what we could best rely on and when music should be the dominant player, in order to avoid effects that stood in the way of music and vice versa.

Fox

Giammarco: Obviously none of us were at Le Mans, but sometimes it was exactly what it was like to be there. I had a little help from a newsreel of the time that allowed me to hear the PA speakers. But only the proximity of the box meant that we had to hear Italians next to the Americans. We had to hear French calling from the stands.

Massey: There is a very extensive crowd work with a deep background crowd, and the close up screaming and the PA and English and the PA are repeated in French.

Giammarco: We have tried very hard to make it as full and rich as possible so that it makes sense if one of the cars drowns out everything that this is a noisy environment all the time.

The whole atmosphere should be solemn and carnivalistic. 24 hours is a long time for an event for every spectator, but after 24 hours it is over, so they were in full celebration mode all the time. And we wanted to convey that, even though it’s two in the morning, people still shout encouragement and are awake all night. It’s like a carnival for them, so a lot of additional traces of groups and background information are required for this idea.

Ken’s big decision: take away the sound

(SPOILER)

At the end of the film, Ken Miles (Bale) is under pressure to slow down and let his two Ford teammates catch up just before the Le Mans victory. It is a crucial moment for the character.

You can see below The decisive moment four times, each time with a new element of sound design:

Pass 1 – Dialog, Foley

Pass 2 – Dialogue, Foley, background

Pass 3 – dialogue, foley, background, sound effects

Pass 4 – Final Mix

Giammarco: This scene represents the combination of everything we know about Christian Bale at the time, his character and what he wants to achieve, how he does it and how he feels at that very moment on a very personal level. So it has almost nothing to do with external factors. It’s all internal to him.

Sylvester: It is interesting what happens when you take noises with you. I mean, you can have a loud engine all the time and get excited, but when you start to take out sounds and focus on the individual in the car, you can probably feel that I’m more personal and intimate with the character.

Giammarco: I love how this scene plays. His crucial moment is that he drives at the fastest speed he has ever driven in his life and faster than anyone else, and we acoustically go the other way and the music blooms and we only hear him in the car and his breathing and his gloves on the gear shift. I think that’s Jim (Mangold) telling a story and we’re trying to help her with sound, but it’s a really powerful moment.

We tried very hard to get into Ken’s head and drive with him when he made this decision, and all the noise that was unnecessary because he couldn’t hear it anymore. we neither. And his ability to concentrate was part of the reason we take away that strange sound. And you could hear little rattles in the car, little tiny things that are really 6 inches from it. But that’s his world at this moment and that’s why we think the sound had to be so intimate and close.

