With the Cinema Audio Society award, “Ford v Ferrari” also won the Sound Mixing Oscar.
As expected, James Mangold’s 1960s racing epic “Ford v Ferrari”, the animated feature film “Toy Story 4” and the documentary “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound” won awards for outstanding sound mixing at the 56th Cinema Audio Society Awards.
Mangold was awarded the CAS Filmmaker Award by remixers Paul Massey, CAS and Harrison Ford. Remixer Tom Fleischman was honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award, which received congratulations from production sound mixer Chris Newman, CAS, and director Martin Scorsese.
On the television page HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for the episode The Bells, “Barry” with “ronny / lily” and “Chernobyl” with “1:23:45” and “David Bowie: Finding Fame” from Showtime, “And Amazons “Fleabag” were honored on television.
The downtown InterContinental Los Angeles Wilshire Grand Ballroom has been recognized in seven categories for outstanding sound mixing, cinema and television, as well as two outstanding product awards.
The full list of winners can be found below.
MOTION IMAGE – LIVE ACTION
“Ford v Ferrari”
Production mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
New recording mixer – Paul Massey CAS
New recording mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR mixer – David Betancourt
Noisier – Richard Duarte
Disney / Pixar
MOTION IMAGE – ANIMATED
“Toy Story 4”
Original Dialog Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Original dialogue mixer – Vince Caro CAS
New recording mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
New recording of the mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
Noise Chemical – Scott Curtis
MOTION IMAGE – DOCUMENTARY
“Making waves: the art of cinematic sound”
Production mixer – David J. Turner
New addition of mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
ADR mixer – Frank Rinella
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
“Game of Thrones: The Bells”
Production mixer – Ronan Hill CAS
Production mixer – Simon Kerr
Production mixer – Daniel Crowley
Re-starting the mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
New addition mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Noise Chemical – Brett Voss CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
TIE
“Barry: Ronny / Lily”
Production mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS
New recording mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
New recording of the mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
ADR mixer – Aaron Hasson
Noise Chemical – John Sanacore CAS
“Fleabag: Episode # 2.6”
Production mixer – Christian Bourne
New recording of mixer – David Drake
ADR mixer – James Gregory
TELEVISION FILM or LIMITED SERIES
“Chernobyl: 1:23:45”
Production mixer – Vincent Piponnier
New recording of the mixer – Stuart Hilliker
ADR mixer – Gibran Farrah
Noise Chemical – Philip Clements
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, DIVERSITY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIAL OFFERS
“David Bowie: Finding Fame”
Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil
New recording mixer – Greg Gettens
EXCELLENT PRODUCT PRODUCTION
Sound Devices, LLC
Scorpio
EXCELLENT PRODUCT – REPRODUCTION
iZotope, Inc.
Dialog match
STUDENT RECOGNITION PRICE
Bo Pang
Chapman University – Orange, CA.
