With the Cinema Audio Society award, “Ford v Ferrari” also won the Sound Mixing Oscar.

As expected, James Mangold’s 1960s racing epic “Ford v Ferrari”, the animated feature film “Toy Story 4” and the documentary “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound” won awards for outstanding sound mixing at the 56th Cinema Audio Society Awards.

Mangold was awarded the CAS Filmmaker Award by remixers Paul Massey, CAS and Harrison Ford. Remixer Tom Fleischman was honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award, which received congratulations from production sound mixer Chris Newman, CAS, and director Martin Scorsese.

On the television page HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for the episode The Bells, “Barry” with “ronny / lily” and “Chernobyl” with “1:23:45” and “David Bowie: Finding Fame” from Showtime, “And Amazons “Fleabag” were honored on television.

The downtown InterContinental Los Angeles Wilshire Grand Ballroom has been recognized in seven categories for outstanding sound mixing, cinema and television, as well as two outstanding product awards.

The full list of winners can be found below.

MOTION IMAGE – LIVE ACTION

“Ford v Ferrari”

Production mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

New recording mixer – Paul Massey CAS

New recording mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR mixer – David Betancourt

Noisier – Richard Duarte

Disney / Pixar

MOTION IMAGE – ANIMATED

“Toy Story 4”

Original Dialog Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Original dialogue mixer – Vince Caro CAS

New recording mixer – Michael Semanick CAS

New recording of the mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

Noise Chemical – Scott Curtis

MOTION IMAGE – DOCUMENTARY

“Making waves: the art of cinematic sound”

Production mixer – David J. Turner

New addition of mixer – Tom Myers

Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck

ADR mixer – Frank Rinella

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Game of Thrones: The Bells”

Production mixer – Ronan Hill CAS

Production mixer – Simon Kerr

Production mixer – Daniel Crowley

Re-starting the mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS

New addition mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Noise Chemical – Brett Voss CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

TIE

“Barry: Ronny / Lily”

Production mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS

New recording mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

New recording of the mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

ADR mixer – Aaron Hasson

Noise Chemical – John Sanacore CAS

“Fleabag: Episode # 2.6”

Production mixer – Christian Bourne

New recording of mixer – David Drake

ADR mixer – James Gregory

TELEVISION FILM or LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl: 1:23:45”

Production mixer – Vincent Piponnier

New recording of the mixer – Stuart Hilliker

ADR mixer – Gibran Farrah

Noise Chemical – Philip Clements

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, DIVERSITY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIAL OFFERS

“David Bowie: Finding Fame”

Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil

New recording mixer – Greg Gettens

EXCELLENT PRODUCT PRODUCTION

Sound Devices, LLC

Scorpio

EXCELLENT PRODUCT – REPRODUCTION

iZotope, Inc.

Dialog match

STUDENT RECOGNITION PRICE

Bo Pang

Chapman University – Orange, CA.

