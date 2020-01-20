advertisement

“Ford v Ferrari”, “1917”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Parasite”, “Toy Story 4” and “Echo in the Canyon” were awarded at the Golden Reel Awards of the Motion Picture Sound Editors on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

“Ford v Ferrari” won for Feature Motion Picture – Effects / Foley, the category that most closely matches the Oscar for best sound editing. “1917” won for Dialog / ADR and “Jojo Rabbit” for music underline.

advertisement

“Toy Story 4” received the award for animation, “Rocketman” for musical and “Echo in the Canyon” for documentation.

Also read: SAG Awards 2020: The Complete List of Winners (Live Update)

“Chernobyl” was the only project to receive two awards for Dialog / ADR and for Effects / Foley in the television categories. Other TV winners were “Barry”, “Modern Love”, “The Mandalorian”, “Game of Thrones” and “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”.

The 2020 MPSE Filmmaker Award went to Marvel Studios Executive Vice President of Production, Victoria Alonso, and the 2020 MPSE Career Achievement Award was given to sound editor Cecelia “Cece” Hall.

The Golden Reel Awards were presented at the Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Also read: ‘1917’ awarded best film at the Producers Guild Awards

Here is the list of winning films, TV shows and other projects. The names of the individual winners can be found on the MPSE website.

Feature film – game animation: “Toy Story 4”

Feature film – Dialogue / ADR: “1917”

Feature film – effects / noises: “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Feature film – music underline: “Jojo Rabbit”

function documentation: “Echo in the Canyon”

Foreign language function: “Parasite”

musical: “Rocket Man”

Computer cinematic: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”

Computer interactive game: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”

Live Action Under 35:00: “Barry”: “Ronny / Lily”

Episodic short form – Dialog / ADR: “Modern love”: “Take me as I am”

Episodic short form – Effects / Foley: “The Mandalorian”: “Chapter One”

Episodic short form – music / musical: “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”: “All In Together Now”

Episodic long form – Dialog / ADR: “Chernobyl”: “Please keep calm”

Episodic long form – effects / noises: “Chernobyl”: “1.23.45”

Episodic long form – music / musical: “Game of Thrones”: “The Long Night”

Animation short form: “3 Below”: “Tales of Arcadia”

Special venue: “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series”: “Episode 1”

Single presentation: “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”

Non-theatrical feature: “Go”

Non-theater animation long form: “Lego DC Batman: Family Matters”

Not Theater documentation: “Serengeti”

Student film (Verna Fields Award): “Heat wave”

filmmaker Price: Victoria Alonso

Career Achievement Award: Cecelia “Cece” hall

Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I Will Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (in the picture) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

Previous slide

Next slide

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

advertisement