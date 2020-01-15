advertisement

Ford Transit comes in many forms, from the compact Courier to the large and even larger Transit.

I drove the Transit Connect, which sits above the Courier in the lineup. It is available in two sizes, short and long wheelbase, and the last larger version was my courier for the week.

You can also buy it as a double cab van, which has two rows of seats but sacrifices some cargo space, and there is a Tourneo Connect people carrier.

The current generation was launched in 2013 and underwent a facelift in 2018, spanning four trim levels – Leader, Trend, Limited and the new top Sport version.

There is a 1.0 liter, 99 hp gasoline engine but most buyers will opt for diesel. The 1.5 liter diesel is available in three strengths: 74, 99 and 118 hp.

Prices start around £ 18,900 (VAT included) for entry-level Leader models and my 118hp diesel sport model costs £ 26,166 including tax.

I am a journalist, not a plumber or a carpenter, so I cannot say that I have used the van to its fullest. I have a lot to bring, but in Dundee, you now need a permit to use a pickup truck so that my garbage continues to linger on my driveway.

Instead, a Friday night trip to Ikea signaled. Loaded with a variety of soft and hard furniture, I left Edinburgh for what became a very dark and stormy night.

Anyone who hasn’t driven a van in a while will be pleasantly surprised at how much the Transit Connect looks like a car. It was soft and quiet on the M90 ​​and the interior had all the comforts you would expect from a well-equipped car, including heated seats, dual-zone air conditioning, a touch screen and steering wheel controls. You can even use the Bluetooth connection to play podcasts. Ford’s Quickclear heated windshield is also handy for quick two-step defrosting.

It is a high-sided vehicle and the strong winds meant that both hands needed firm grip on the wheel at all times.

The diesel economy is good, with the pickup truck returning 53mpg around the city and 61mpg on the open road.

Back in Dundee, the unloading began. This was made easier by the fact that there are sliding doors on both sides as well as the main pair of doors at the rear. It is almost 2.2 meters in length and you can specify a flap in the steel bulkhead to accommodate items up to 3 m long.

There is a good reason why Transit is the best selling van in the world.

