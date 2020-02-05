advertisement

Activists calling for the adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia gather outside the Virginia Capitol building as the General Assembly prepares to meet in Richmond, Virginia, January 8, 2020.

JONATHAN DRAKE / REUTERS

It was a back-to-back story attached between print ads for bladder control pills and generic Viagra, but it came with nearly 50 years of modem history and a century of luggage.

If I had not paid attention, had I not lived through the initial loss, the Associated Press story that Virginia had ratified the Equal Rights Amendment would be just another and I would have made a news report.

The event should remind all Canadian women how fortunate we have Section 15 embedded in our Constitution. We take it for granted; we take equality as a given; we rarely accept women who fought fiercely for equality guaranteed in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Our female neighbors in the south did not have that privilege.

This makes Virginia’s decision important: in ratifying equality, it becomes the 38th state to do so, the minimum number required. The ERA was first adopted in 1972 and within a year, led by Hawaii, 30 other states ratified the equality amendment. By 1977, 35 of the 38 states needed had passed the resolution. Then, to put it mildly, the outbreak reaction exploded. Phyllis Schlafly and an antifeminist cadre came into play. To date, despite various laws and pieces of legislation, American women have not yet been guaranteed equality under their constitution, although today they will insist that a constitutional amendment is not necessary.

Read Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid Tale and the “continuation” of the Testament, if you should be encouraged to believe this. (Surprisingly, in the Testaments, the whip-horns, who were pronounced bad punishments to non-believers and blasphemers, meet at Schlafly’s cafe, a nod to the woman who orchestrated the loss of the ERA.) It’s a reminder that privilege is often granted, is not guaranteed.

In contrast, it took only three years for the dedicated Canadian women led by the late Doris Anderson to insist that equality be added to Section 15, in 1985, following the 1982 passage of the Canadian Constitution. (Read Judy Rebick’s Ten Thousands of Roses for an overview of the enduring power and potential of women working toward a common cause.)

This is important because rights and freedoms are not absolute, although it would be unusual – and fatal – for any government to try to limit the equality provisions in the Charter. There is a simple reason for this: equality is written in our Constitution and can only be changed through a complex series of negotiations and votes and, well, who would want to change it except the troglodytes? Constitutional change is enough to give anyone a giant headache – think Meech Lake and the Charlottetown Agreement, both of which came down to unbearable losses from both the Liberal and Conservative prime ministers.

I’ve lived long, worked and reported on both and, meanwhile, watched in horror as US Jewish women, in a concert with men who didn’t like the idea of ​​having women treated as equals, killed ERA .

Maybe time does heal all wounds as the ERA now goes to U.S. courts. Just days ago, attorneys general of Virginia, Illinois and Nevada filed a lawsuit to recognize the final approval of the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. These three states ratified the amendment in the past three years, long after the arbitrary deadline was announced.

Also, in the past three years, Schlafly died at 92, going to what he expects to be the ultimate reward for being the ERA’s fiercest opponent, arguing that he would ruin family life as he imagined. (Think of all the shibboleths of “proper” femininity including barefoot, pregnant, and in the kitchen tropics.)

She was also anti-gay (despite one of her sons being gay), a United Nations opponent, anti-Communist, anti-globalism, and pretty much against anything that destroyed equality that did not include men’s natural supremacy. She believed in traditional women’s roles – motherhood and stay-at-home women. It was the height of the irony that she did not practice what she preached. Because while she gave birth to six children, she was a highly educated lawyer, writer, author and public speaker. I can’t imagine she spent much time in the kitchen other than creating more vitriol.

Calling her a female Donald Trump (whom she adopted in 2016) would be to ignite both of their characters, giving her her education and qualifications and her raw, bombastic power. Nor does he deserve it.

Catherine Ford is a regular columnist for the Calgary Herald.

