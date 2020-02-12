advertisement

Ford Ranger customers can lock, unlock, and find their car using a smart smartphone app that will be available in updated models this year.

With the app, called FordPass, users can remotely access their car’s computer to access health information such as: B. whether the car needs service or has problems that need to be fixed.

Drivers can start and stop their cars remotely, even cool or warm the cabin to start driving comfortably.

And it will soon be standard in every Ford Ranger example.

media_cameraFordPass connectivity is on the way for the ranger.

This is the technology that is usually found in a new Tesla, Audi, BMW or Mercedes. However, the latest luxury cars go one step further and offer the option of transferring a key to a friend’s phone that allows them to control the car.

According to Kay Hart, Chief Executive of Ford Australia, the technology is based on other functions, such as autonomous emergency braking – a function that is rarely found in double cabins.

The combination of a FordPass smartphone app and a modem in the car will be extended to other models, including the Everest SUV, all year round.

media_cameraThe Ford Ranger will be the first car to get the new technology.

“Innovation for the benefit of our customers is at the center of everything we do,” says Hart.

“FordPass Connect will be rolled out across the Ford showroom in 2020 as we make the technology available for all vehicle types, models and price ranges.

“We want every Australian to benefit from this great connected technology.”

Originally released as Ford Ranger, it is now the smartest

,

