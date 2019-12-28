advertisement

Personal debt is more than a number, says columnist Catherine Ford. But if you’re going to use a number it’s $ 2.16 trillion.

New Year’s resolutions are always aspirational, whatever their reality. Are you really going to lose 20 pounds by next Christmas? Will you really work every day?

The answer is simple: surely not. But we keep trying, choosing and failing. I stopped making New Year’s resolutions many years ago, based on the simple fact that choosing to do something and then failing it was no way to live a whole new year. So, I make resolutions for other people. This year is Statistics Canada, with a sidebar for deceived money borrowers and out-of-control consumers.

One goes down a rabbit hole when scrolling through the Statistics Canada website. Indeed, for someone who never studied statistics or economics, I was amazed at the volume, diversity, and information available to the public. Ask a question and the national statistics agency will have an answer. It may not be exactly what you wanted, but it still gives you an answer.

So what is the 2020 solution for our official statistics holder? Stop giving us total family debt (about $ 2.16 trillion – that’s a “t” – that requires 12 zero accounts) because few of us realize that kind of number. I’ll be much more interested in real history – who has debts and who doesn’t? Who exactly is holding my share of this huge amount of debt? What other family of a couple is carrying our load?

Statistically, about 58 percent of us seniors (age 65 and older) are debt free. There are only less than 6.6 million seniors in Canada with only half a million living in Alberta. While this is down from its high level in 1999 of nearly 73 percent of debt-free Canadians, it still means that the real story, the real debt truth, is more than terrible. Because for each of us debt-free, some other Canadians are carrying a double load. And in Alberta, a statistically new province, it must mean so many young people living on the edge. There is a television ad featuring a young couple with children and what looks like a mountain of paper bills flying around their fridge. Conversations are clear from their conversation that they desperately need money just to pay their monthly bills and banks will not lend to them. So in the dark light of her computer, the woman finds a willing lender and, of course, all settles in while her face is bathed in the soft glow of the monitor. We never see what happens when such “easy” money comes back with interest. Worse, there is the reverse mortgage ad, where a couple needs money to renovate their home and the smuggling woman cheerfully answers “why not both?”, To the husband’s question whether an indoor or outdoor hot tub the exterior is just the ticket.

Surely, I’m not the only person who sees such miserable ads. If you need to borrow against your home without a mortgage and do not need to pay it off until you sell or die, I doubt you will put up a hot tub. To go down such a path certainly requires a more urgent need. As if it had aged and shattered, perhaps. Or maybe needing a new roof could be justified, but a sloping roof or foundation doesn’t sound as appealing as a hot tub. But then, it’s hard to promote happy borrowing while portraying a cave roof inside.

And don’t get me started on harassing the so-called “payday loans” that prey on the desperate. Of course, none of these people are old, sick, or alone. None has been described in the reality of aging – the slow but inseparable process of losing control and dignity of a worry-free old age. No one questions the 10,795 Canadians over the age of 100 (8,857 of whom are women) if they depend on the kindness of strangers. No, we ask them how they managed to live to such a mature age, and then radiation to them as we would a charming two-year-old. Few of us have good manners to be ashamed of.

Economists and statisticians tell us that the average household debt is 170 percent of disposable income after tax. Simply put, for every $ 1 we earn, we owe $ 1.70. Maybe there are 37.5 million of us, all involved in babies and the elderly. Even a countless one like me can do the long division.

We start a new decade a day. Statistics Canada needs to do a better job of bringing the debt crisis into focus. No one can figure out trillions of dollars and people just don’t want to believe they owe more than they can, probably forever. This Gordian knot should be cut.

Catherine Ford is a regular columnist for the Calgary Herald.

