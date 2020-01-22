advertisement

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the Canada House in London, January 7, 2020.

Reuters

Is there a better Canadian dichotomy than this? A very large country with a very small population largely ignored by the rest of the world and desperate to be thought of as important, to the attention we want, but the kind we don’t want?

This is what our Canadians, politicians and bureaucrats face: a royal couple – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a.k.a. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who honestly announce they want to spend “time” in Canada. As visitors? As residents? It might be good for all of us to have an upside before being flooded with attention from around the world. (Think breathtaking prose about the North Saanich attractions, Vancouver Island, and the gazillion dollar mansion on which they spent Christmas; Toronto’s cosmopolitan attractions and Vancouver’s quiet lifestyle all reported with a sort of “who’s knew? “” Stand. Gee, we did and all you have to do is pay attention.)

Apparently a country’s announcement that they will soon become the focus of royal coverage is not in the playbook of aristocratic manners. We would have invited all three of you (including Archie Mountbatten-Windsor) if only to take a look at them all. We Canadians, after all, are largely respectful of the monarchy and its various children and grandchildren. We just don’t want them to live here, with the possible exception of B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan and Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford (thankfully, no relation). They both miss no opportunity to press for the press. Well, I don’t want them to live here, and I bet any of their future neighbors might object to being the focus of excessively hot journalism – truncated trees, shrubs and backyard spying with camera lenses over long distances.

But I think the life of pumping, privilege and entitlement does not educate anyone to bother with such picayune details as an invitation or announcement.

The Sussexes have not bothered to share their final destination, so the world media has focused on Toronto (had Meghan lived and met her prince), Vancouver and Victoria, both with a climate more suited to an Englishman.

If the couple decides to live (and presumably work) in Canada, they’d better be taught to refer to it without a title, such fripper “banned” in this country. Maybe they could call Conrad Black, a.k.a. Lord Black of Crossharbour, to find out how he handled the Nickle Resolution (1919 and later reaffirmed twice) which forbids Canadians from accepting foreign honors. Black dealt with this annoyance by renouncing his citizenship, which, interestingly enough, has not stopped him from living and working (a column in the National Post) in this country.

This is not applicable to Prince Harry who, because of his birth in purple, may not be one of us ordinary no matter how “independent” he wants to be.

However, Harry and Meghan (does she still have a work permit from her stylist playing with style?) Apparently will have to apply for residency, neither of them being Canadian citizens. Good luck with that. The process can take from four months to two years only if the majority of applications can be overlooked. I would not blame anyone trying to bring his parents or her family under the reunion plan by screaming bloody homicide for access and privilege.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he tries to determine a path of least resistance to him, his government and many of his citizens who admire the monarchy but do not want them to be residents in country and, particularly, do not want Prince Harry’s offensive notion to even be considered for the post of governor general. We have finally moved away from the peon status of kowtowing to the aristocracy by appointing a second-tier boy as our representative of the Queen. We have our “aristocracy”, who in their lifetime have “earned” the high honor of the so-called.

Excuse me, Harry and Meghan, you are welcome to visit, open some hospitals, hug some sick kids but you are not welcome to live here, no matter how “independent” you want to be.

For a variety of reasons, including the issue of the Canadian Constitution, you are always honored as a guest, not as a resident. Stay home and do the job you were born to do.

Catherine Ford is a regular columnist for the Calgary Herald.

