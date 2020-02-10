advertisement

Mr. Maurice Makoolo Odhiambo, Director of the Ford Foundation in East Africa delivering his speech at the Kampala Serena hotel (PHOTO / Abraham Mutalyebwa)

KAMPALA – There is a huge disparity between the wealthy around the world and, to narrow it down to Africa, the gap has widened due to the corruption that is hitting hard on those who hold authority.

This defect has greatly affected the quality of services in all sectors, including education, justice, health care and infrastructure – leaving the public to rot in the gutters.

For this cause, the Ford Foundation, an international private philanthropist headquartered in the United States, unveiled Monday, February 10, a massive master plan to ensure the provision of quality services.

Maurice Makoolo Odhiambo, regional director of the Ford Foundation, East Africa (Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania) revealed that inequality is caused by corruption, a vice that his organization seeks to reduce.

Odhiambo said the Ford Foundation has publicly worked with other agencies to address inequalities in service delivery in the three East African countries.

“It corrodes impunity and part of the public has lost confidence (in their leaders),” he said, adding that it makes it difficult for civil society to work without public engagement.

Unveiling the master plan, Odhiambo revealed that the Ford Foundation has earmarked around UGX.100 billion to fill the inequality gaps – with a major focus on service delivery.

Youth representative in Parliament Anna Adeke, a panelist, insisted that most of the laws passed by Parliament were aimed at correcting inequalities and that most of them were not implemented, which ended up become a myth

Adeke stressed that the government’s priority was by no means consistent with the key sectors.

(L – R) Media Pundit Samson Kasumba, the moderator with a panelist composed of Ms. Sarah Biretee, deputy director of the Center for Constitution Governance (CDG), Dennis Pato, the director Vijana Corps and Hon Anna Adeke (PHOTO / Abraham Mutalyebwa)

Mr. Dennis Pato, the founder of Vijan Corps, a youth-focused organization, the education that children receive does not respond to the job market.

Ms. Sarah Birete, Deputy Director of the Center for Constitutional Governance (CDG) Said; “We only had free and fair elections in 1962 among all presidents and all the rest of the people were subjected to coupons that spoke more about a nation’s democracy. If people find it hard to eat one meal a day, there is no luxury for these people to engage in such debates. “

“In a system where elections are too commercialized, the inequality gap must be widened. This is also associated with a massive land grab that is increasing. ”

The event ended with a call to action from Ms. Lind Ochiel, the program officer who encouraged citizens to keep hope alive and to seek collaborations that will produce the change they want.

