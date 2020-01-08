advertisement

Cancel culture claims another victim, this time poet George Elliott Clarke, says columnist Catherine Ford.

Bruce Deachman / Postmedia / File

“Cancel Culture” is not new; it’s not even inventive. This crowd-pleasing tactic simply has a new name and power of social media.

Her latest victim is a poet – not just any poet, but the former Toronto laureate and former laureate of the Canadian Parliament poet George Elliott Clarke. He retired and skated to cancel his lecture at the University of Regina because he committed the mortal emotional sin by giving a killer a chance. Not for you a second chance, because Clarke didn’t know the poet he taught and helped named Stephen Brown, who lives in Mexico, was, in fact, Steven Kummerfield. Kummerfield was one of two men who killed an Indigenous woman, Pamela George, in 1995 and served half of his sentence before breaking away in 2000. Only after helping Brown edit his poetry did Clarke reveal his true identity.

Let’s not confuse the issue: Clarke himself did nothing wrong, but in the culture nullify the simple notion that he had helped and abetted (Canada’s Penal Code, see that) a murderer, especially a murderer of a United Nations woman. Before, it became a lightning rod for rage. Combine that with Regina, with its more than 15,000 First Peoples and its population of Metis, Canada’s pathetic treatment of its Aboriginal (I prefer the Greek word, darker autochthonous) and is a recipe for high moral outrage.

This would be a modern phenomenon, as the whole notion of being touched by ideas and conversations and things he didn’t like wasn’t so old and tired.

I saw it in person and was disgusted with my reporters in 1986, who chose not to listen or get engaged to South African ambassador Glen Babb during the height of apartheid. It was a moral stance according to my colleagues who chose to opt for a meeting of the Investigative Journalism Center in Vancouver. Dad was invited to sit on a panel about press censorship organized by the late Peter Gzowski. Protesters marched outside the hotel, apparently unaware of the dichotomy of their position.

However, as far as I can tell, none of these so-called “neutral” journalists marching on the protest was reprimanded or considered infrared by their associates

If you don’t like a person’s opinion, argue about it; if you disagree with their policy, vote differently; if you do not want to hear any contradictory thoughts, turn off the radio or TV or change the channel. Don’t attend the lecture. Write a carefully crafted letter to the editor. But to try to close the discourse because this person’s thinking is anathema to you, you have simply proved how weak your arguments and thoughts are.

More stories, but curiously linked, to “sensitive” topics: how we treat those we keep locked and key. See the outrage above about Kummerfield. One might argue that he has not served nearly enough time for his crime, but we put those decisions in the hands of our courts and ultimately with bail boards.

There is a thread that permeates all this anger and resentment and an attitude of revenge, which for some strange reason resonates with so many of our citizens. Consider the height of the cancellation culture: Lock them and remove the key. Really, is every criminal worthless or incapable of rehab?

The latest report on the lack of access to prison education by Lisa Kerr and Paul Quick, both lawyers, showed how rebarbative our treatment of criminals is. However all I could think of was two Steves: West and Harper. I regard both as masters of “canceling the culture”.

Many of you may not remember 1992 when Alberta Cabinet Minister Steve West decided that color televisions in Alberta prisons were a nonsense, so he removed them and replaced them with 12-inch whites. Apparently, color TV was abusive “coddling”.

So, too, with Canada’s six prison farms, which employed about 300 federal prisoners. Stephen Harper’s government decided that the program was not substantial and was too expensive ($ 14m a year.) The last one closed in 2009. It was rebarbative. Why? Because such programs taught inmates how to care for living things, something so many hardened prisoners never did.

Want a better world? First, make better the rejected members of society. Change “cancel culture” to “advice culture”.

Catherine Ford is a regular columnist for the Calgary Herald.

