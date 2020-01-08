advertisement

Most of us have at least one position in the service industry on our resume, and many of us have several. Whether it was food service, clothing in the mall or another customer-oriented position, one thing is universally true for almost all service tasks: casting a fake smile on your face is almost always mandatory.

It doesn’t seem that important at the time, and faking a smile while taking care of a long line of customers is usually fairly simple. However, a new study suggests that all that fake smiling can really have a serious impact on your habits at home.

The study, which was published in ScienceDaily, was conducted by a team of researchers from Penn State and the University of Buffalo. The research team used data collected from nearly 1,600 employees in the United States, many of whom happened to work in jobs where a smiling face is required.

advertisement

“Smiling as part of your job sounds like something very positive, but doing it all day can be tiring,” Alicia Grandey of Penn State explains. “In these jobs there is often money associated with showing positive emotions and withholding negative feelings. Money gives you a motivation to nullify your natural inclinations, but doing it all day can be bear. “

Scoring a nice tip to keep a smile on your face is a nice reward, but is it worth it in the long run? After cracking the figures, the researchers were able to make a remarkably clear link between people who work in employment and drink at home. Simply put, those who are forced to wear fake emotions all day are more likely to drink away their real emotions at night.

“The relationship between superficial acting and drinking after work was stronger for people who are impulsive or who have no personal control over behavior at work,” Grandey says. “If you are impulsive or constantly told how to do your job, it may be harder to control your emotions all day, and when you get home, you don’t have self-control to stop after one drink.”

The researchers suggest that these types of factors should be considered by employers who strive for a healthier workplace for both customers and staff.

Image source: Martin Pohner / imageBROKER / Shutterstock

. [TagsToTranslate] emotions

advertisement