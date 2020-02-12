Have you ever stayed in one of these houses?

Forbes Travel Guide has announced its new reviews for 2020 and there is good news for eight Irish hotels that have been added to the annual honorary list.

Ashford Castle in Mayo is one of a group of luxury hotels around the world that have received an FTG (Five-Star Forbes Travel Guide) ranking and is the only hotel in Ireland to be included in the five-star list.

However, seven other hotels have also been mentioned, including the Westbury Hotel, the Fitzwilliam Hotel, the Intercontinental Dublin and the Shelbourne Hotel, which are listed in the Recommended section.

While the Merrion, the Marker Hotel and the K Club received a four-star rating.

The 2020 Awards recognize 1,898 starry properties in 73 countries. The full list can be found here.

The new awards add 70 five-star, 120 four-star and 81 recommended hotels to the annual list of winners.

Forbes’ inspection team travels anonymously around the world to rate hotels, restaurants and spas against the 900 objective standards that determine ratings, with particular emphasis on providing exceptional service.

“We have been committed to real five-star service for more than 60 years. This year’s winners exemplify the highest standards of hospitality,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

“It’s difficult to get a Forbes Travel Guide review, and all of our star-winning winners have shown how incredibly deserving their awards are by demonstrating their passion for service.”