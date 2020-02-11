advertisement

A court victory failure is not stopping the New York Knicks from increasing in value.

According to Forbes magazine, the Knicks grew by over 15 percent last year and are valued at $ 4.6 billion.

The upswing happened despite the Knicks shutout (17-37) in the seventh season of their straight loss. New York is almost certain to have lost the playoffs for the seventh straight season and 13th in the past 16th.

According to Forbes, only the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys ($ 5.5 billion) are worth more than the Knicks among North American sports franchises.

Forbes, for the first time, estimates the average NBA franchise for over $ 2 billion. The magazine lists the average value at $ 2.12 billion.

Behind the Knicks are the Los Angeles Lakers ($ 4.4 billion) and the Golden State Warriors ($ 4.3 billion).

The Chicago Bulls ($ 3.2 billion) and the Boston Celtics ($ 3.1 billion) are also worth more than $ 3 billion.

The Los Angeles Clippers ($ 2.6 billion) rank sixth, followed by the Brooklyn Nets ($ 2.5 billion), the Houston Rockets ($ 2.475 million), the Dallas Mavericks ($ 2.4 billion) and NBA defending champion Toronto Raptors. ($ 2.1 billion).

The Memphis Grizzlies had the lowest value at $ 1.3 billion. The other four franchises are worth less than $ 1.5 billion according to Forbes – New Orleans Pelicans ($ 1.35 billion), Minnesota Timberwolves ($ 1.375 billion), Orlando Magic ($ 1.43 billion) and Detroit Pistons ($ 1.45 million) .

Forbes said the revenue of the 30 NBA teams was $ 8.8 billion combined, a league record and should reach $ 9 billion this season.

