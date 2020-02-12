advertisement

After 13 years, the Panthers are back in the off-season and ready for Central Bucks East.

WARMINSTER – It’s easy to get used to not winning.

But this season, William Tennent, a program that has not had much success for some time, has gotten used to winning.

And it also had to fight through adversity, including a four-time losing streak towards the end of the season. After beating Harry S. Truman in regular time, the Panthers stamped their post-season ticket – a first for the program since 2007 – and it was worth the wait for the players.

“It’s a great experience,” said senior guard and captain Daulton Zeaman. “I’ve been at university for four years and only here for all the seasons lost. We’ve lost a lot of close games in the past four years. It’s great to see that we can finally get over the mountain.” We can actually do something, play in postseason games, and do some damage. “

Tennent (12-10) is No. 21 and will play at No. 12 Central Bucks East on Friday.

What did this Tennent team do differently than in the past?

“Last year’s team and those before, everyone was playful, everyone serious, everything about it,” said Zeaman. “This year we have a few people who can make everyone laugh in serious situations. Even outside of court, at school, we are all very close. “

Zeaman’s experience and positive influence go beyond the basketball court.

“I love helping in my community,” he said. “I do a lot of different things. I do food rides. I pack grocery bags for people who can’t afford it. “

His favorite is probably working with an organization that incorporates his other sport, “Pitching for Baseball”.

“I collect equipment and send it to those children who cannot afford it across the country,” said Zeaman. “It is a non-profit organization in Harleysville. They have a warehouse there and this ship’s stuff from there. You work with them and they send it to children all over the world.”

It was enjoyable for Zeaman to collect and collect equipment for the organization, and an experience was very personal.

“Some people send me pictures of the equipment I sent,” he said. “I had the glove I was playing in Little League with and a child from the Bahamas gave it to me. He took a picture of himself and sent it back to me. I thought that was pretty cool. “

Winning was pretty cool for this Tennent team too. Zeaman plans to go to college after graduation and study math or actuarial science.

But at the moment he wants to extend this basketball season as long as possible.

“Just the family aspect of us,” said Zeaman when asked what he would miss when it was over. “Everyone is just a unit. We have never had that here.

“All of these children have played together or since fourth, fifth and sixth grade. We grew up together and played the same league and the same teams. It will be difficult to replace that.”

