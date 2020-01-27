advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Opposite Fairfax High School is the Shoe Palace sneaker store. One of the walls is painted purple and the image of Kobe Bryant floats through the air for a moment.

The young Kobe. You can tell that from afro and hops. The mural was painted after his 60-point performance in the last game of his 20-year career. The picture consists of 413 triangles, in honor of the date of his last game, April 13th. And not of any form, but the one that gave the name to the offense for which Bryant won five championships under Phil Jackson the Los Angeles Lakers.

The store is a well-known meeting point for Fairfax students like the former Lion and the current USC point guard Ethan Anderson. But on Sunday it became the scene of a vigil when Lakers fans and Angelenos ceremoniously gathered to honor Bryant, who died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash that killed eight more people, including his daughter Gianna.

“I could see it from the classroom all the time,” Anderson said of the mural. “It never really hit me until he died, wow, that’s a guy God has blessed us with who is unlikely to ever come back. Kobe is not just a normal basketball player. ”

And that was clear a long time ago.

USC assistant coach Jason Hart graduated from Inglewood High School the same year that Bryant graduated from Lower Merion. Both were invited to the Magic Johnson All-Star Game in 1996.

“He was just better than everyone else,” said Hart. “He was different. He was the next Michael Jordan clone I have ever seen, so he was in high school. Simply better than everyone else. ”

Bryant’s influence on the next generation of basketball players was evident during the NBA games after his death on Sunday. Former Dominguez star Tyson Chandler was moved to tears when his missiles bounced off the nuggets. DeMar DeRozan, the great Compton High, attributed Bryant his love of basketball.

The news of Bryant’s death also shook the USC basketball team. USC security guard Jonah Mathews, a man born in Santa Monica, was so disturbed by the news that he decided to wait a few days before speaking about Bryant.

Center Onyeka Okongwu found out about the crash at the women’s basketball game on Sunday.

“When I found out, I thought it was bad news,” said Okongwu, who set aside his typical LeBron sneakers for a pair of Kobes on Monday. “I would never think that he is the one. He meant so much to many people in SoCal.”

Like Anderson. He didn’t grow up in the Kobe cult. He was a LeBron James fan, and for a while these clubs felt mutually exclusive.

But as he developed as a basketball player, Anderson began to appreciate what Bryant was, especially his work ethic. Anderson got up at 5:30 a.m. every morning to go to Fairfax so he could be part of this basketball team.

And then Anderson found out that Bryant woke up at 3am in the summer to go to the gym, just one example of his notorious work ethic. And that inspired Anderson.

“In my high school career, I couldn’t give you a day when I said,” Oh, I’m excited to wake up at 5:30 in the morning, “said Anderson.” Just because I was alone or with my coach at that time A gym, it doesn’t mean that nobody knows what I’m doing at the time. You don’t have to say “I wake up at 5:30 in the morning” on social media just to be happy. Kobe never did that. ”

Perhaps it was Bryant’s tenacity that had the greatest impact on the next generation of tires. Okongwu spoke about reading Bryant’s book The Mamba Mentality and how it helps him deal with adversity and distractions.

But Bryant’s legacy is too sprawling as the city he played in to be limited to anything, Anderson noted.

“I look like people who shoot a paper ball in a trash can and say its name. It’s incredible to think that only an orange ball can get you that far, ”said Anderson. “But he also used to say that if basketball is the best thing he did in his life, then he failed. … It can bring money and fame and so on, but it can allow you to have reach.”

Anderson went on to say, “A child in China who has never been to America has never seen Kobe in person, just on TV to inspire someone like that, that’s a dream of mine.”

One that inspired Bryant.

