Senior Point Guard is a top scorer in the region after missing 1,000 points for his career this season

When Troy McGregor first heard of Solebury School, he admitted that it was basketball.

“A friend of mine with whom I played AAU pulled me to school,” said McGregor. “I knew they needed a point guard and I would get a chance to play.”

But when he stepped onto campus, he knew it would be a lot more before he enrolled as a freshman.

“It was a good fit,” he said. “I just loved. With everything and everyone, I felt at home. “

Four years later, McGregor, who lives in Ewing, New Jersey, definitely influenced the basketball court. He currently gives the 11-9 Spartans an average of 24.4 points per game. Earlier this year, the 5-foot-8-point guard exceeded 1,000 points for his career.

But for McGregor, who is not on trial, he feels he has received an education that is different from what he could have received in a public school.

“It’s mainly the small attitude,” he said. “They have small classes and a lot of one-to-one lessons with the teachers. You can’t hide in the back of the classroom because the classes are so small. You have to stay busy and the lessons last 1 1/2 hours. It seemed to take a long time at first, but you get used to it. “

McGregor is a commuter student on campus who also has a large resident student body, and he said Solebury felt more like a college than a high school.

“You have a lot of free time, but you have to manage your time wisely,” he said. “I created my schedule so I could go to class, train, meet with my teachers, and practice.”

Being a member of the basketball team that lives nearby – he said his commute usually takes 30 minutes – also has other advantages.

“It helps a lot because I know the area like New Hope and can hang out with the guys on the team,” he said. “Some of the kids from New York or California can come home with me or train with me. It’s fun, I get the best of both worlds. “

As for basketball, McGregor started playing with an AAU team in third grade and admits that he was thrown into the fire with better players.

He learned the game from his older brother Eric, who played at Trenton Catholic.

“He is eight years older than me and would push me hard,” McGregor admitted. “Back then I couldn’t keep up with him, but the older I got, the closer the games got to him. Now I can beat him every time.

“We usually play one-on-one, but after I have climbed a lot, it becomes training.”

McGregor was a point guard for most of his life. He has played more than one goal scorer at Solebury in the past two years. He feels most comfortable with the ball in his hands because he first involves his teammates. The player he most compares his game to is Boston Celtics Guard Kemba Walker.

But at 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., also at the Point Guard, there can be physical strain.

“I usually use my speed, but I get hit,” he said. “I worked with a coach in the off-season, so I think I’m much stronger and sportier than I am.”

For his future, he definitely plans to play basketball at college and study business. So far, he has received interest from Bard College (NY), the Pratt Institute (NY), Thomas Jefferson, Chestnut Hill and Caldwell (NY).

“It’s mostly just the place,” said McGregor. “I want to stay closer to home, like in this area. My family likes to come to my games and I want them to be able to continue during my studies. “

