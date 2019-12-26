advertisement

Liverpool’s Merseyside giants are pole to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Yadon Sancho, according to Simon Hughes, who works for Athletic.

Premier League leaders have come out ahead of rivals Chelsea and Manchester United in the signing of Jadon Sancho, who wants to return to English football.

The England national football player left the Premier League in 2017.

Ad Adon Sancho signed Dortmund for Borussia Dortmund two years ago for around £ 8million from Manchester City.

He had problems with Dortmund’s Borussia Dortmund earlier this season, but that seems to be a thing of the past after the English youngster has scored three goals in all two tournaments in the last two games.

At the beginning of the season, Ad Adon Sancho was fined and his club were banned from playing one league game after returning from international duty in October.

He was then replaced by the injury suffered by Bayern Munich’s competitors and owners in the first half of the German Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund won 4-0 in that game.

Ad Adon Sancho is in his third season at Borussia Dortmund and has scored 10 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

In his last campaign he scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists.

