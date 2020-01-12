advertisement

Blitzhand Alain Vignault’s team lost 0-1

PHILADELPHIA – Given a team that hadn’t lost in weeks, the Flyers knew they had to play flawless ice hockey.

The plan almost worked.

The Flyers made a mistake, however, and Tampa Bay Lightning, which has won 10 games in a row, made them pay at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.

In the second phase, Matt Niskanen tried to get an airborne puck out of the way.

The defender sniffed, the puck fell on the ice and ex-flyer Pat Maroon put the loose disk past Carter Hart at 7:27 a.m.

This goal without conceding a goal turned out to be the winner when the Flyers were banned 1-0 for the first time this season.

Hart, who suffered only his second regular-season loss at Wells Fargo Center this season, was bravely beaten. He declined some difficult attempts.

For Tampa, goalkeeper Andrej Vasilevskiiy prevailed against Travis Sanheim in the fifth minute of the third round.

With the setback, the Flyers fell to 14-3-4 on home ice.

One thing that the Flyers did well was Stymie Tampa’s No. 2 Powerplay (29.0 percent in the game). They thought the flash was goalless in three attempts, and that happened right after their appearance against Washington on Thursday night, in which the Flyers shot off the caps in five attempts.

Against the lightning, the planes had to cancel a four-minute double minor high sticking call against Travis Konecny ​​late in the first hour.

“We kept it simple, boys blocked shots, boys did everything to kill the penalty, and we did a good job,” said Tyler Pitlick after the first break. We have to go as hard as we can, it’s an attempt, everyone tries, so we just have to be aggressive and keep going. “

Kevin Hayes added in the first break: “We want to stay out of the box. Of course, the penalty shoot-out was a good part of our team this year and they are among the best (Powerplay teams). I think they are the second best in the league and we cannot give them such opportunities. “

Scott Laughton said the planes were on their heels in the second period when the planes were outdone by a 13-6 margin.

“We did a really good job in the first phase, building pace and speed and crossing the neutral zone,” said Laughton. “In this second phase we saw them play and that happens with a good team. You will be in your zone most of the time and you will not get many shooting opportunities.”

Short shots

The planes are absent until Monday when they receive Boston led by the Atlantic Division. … Philadelphia came into play with the NHL’s third-best penalty (87.1 percent). … Chris Stewart, who missed training on Friday due to illness, was a scratch. … Oskar Lindblom took the game from the stands in the fight against a rare form of bone cancer and received a big ovation when he was shown on the arena scoreboard.

