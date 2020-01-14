advertisement

Barcelona tops Deloitte’s Money League for the first time, surpassing La Liga rivals Real Madrid to take the top spot on the 2020 roster.

The list is produced annually to name the most profitable football clubs in the world. Deloitte uses figures generated from the club’s annual accounts but does not include transfer fee revenue.

The Spanish champions generated a record € 841m in revenue, becoming the first club to break the € 800m hurdle and finished way ahead of Real Madrid which raised € 757.2m.

Here’s a look at the 10 richest football clubs in the world:

Barcelona: € 841 million. Real Madrid: € 757.2 million Manchester United: € 711.5 million Bayern Munich: 660.1 million euros Paris Saint-Germain: € 635.9 million Manchester City: € 610.6 million Liverpool: € 604.7 million. Tottenham: € 521.1m Chelsea: € 513.1 million Juventus: € 459.7 million

The other La Liga club to make the top 20 are Atletico Madrid. They come in 13th with a revenue of € 367.6m.

Barcelona’s revenue jumped from € 611.6m in 2017-18 to € 741.1m in 2018-19 and has come down to a policy change that has seen the club take responsibility for some operations.

“Recognizing the power of his name, the club has gained control of its commercial and commercial licenses, rather than trusting them in third-party operations. Barca is a clear example of a club fitting into a emerging market, reducing its dependence on income derived from TV rights and focusing on the income it is able to directly control. “

Source | Deloitte

The report also points out that Barcelona are well on track to achieve their stated ambition of earning a billion euros and are expected to remain at the top next year.

