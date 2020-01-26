advertisement

By David Rice, contributing author

Most of us are lucky enough to have some close friendships that last for many years. But members of the 1970 San Fernando Valley State College National Champion have snapped 30 friends for life.

advertisement

After graduating from the SFVSC, which became Cal State Northridge in 1972, players took on many roles in life, from pastors to marketing directors to insurance agents, and ended up all over the house.

But they return to the home base every 10 years. On Saturday afternoon and evening, teammates were honored forever on the 50th anniversary of their triumph, first at the Cal State Northridge Alumni baseball game and later at an honorary banquet at the Warner Center Marriott in Woodland Hills.

Team captain Ron Valenti kicked out the game’s first field of honor after former players and coaches posed for photos near the pitcher hill. Most looked much younger than they actually were (psssst – rumors say most are between 69 and 72, but we don’t say so).

Many brought family with them. Six players have passed away since the title year, but women and relatives were there to share their memories.

Ross Porter, the media icon of Southern California, Vin Scully’s partner on L.A. Dodgers Broadcasts from 1977 to 2004, was there. He has been announcing CSUN baseball since 2016.

“It is a great honor for me to be here to see how this team is being honored today,” said Porter. “They had a great team and the connection they have after 50 years is pretty amazing.”

“Our solidarity began with the success we had in winning the World Series in 1970 and the fact that most of the valley team players had that in common,” said Valenti, fondly known as the “Cap” to this day.

“I give Bob Hiegert and Tony Davila a lot of appreciation,” said the former third baseman.

“Persistence,” said Dave Zall, who played Centerfield. “That is the word I use to describe this group. We never give up no matter how bad it ever gets.”

Coach Bob Hiegert led the Matadors to a second national title in 1984 and was the school’s sports director for 17 years. Hiegert helped CSUN jump from Division II to Division I in 1990

“It is really wonderful to be with such a great group of people again,” said Hiegert. “It is very humble to hear that I am such an important part of their lives. This group is very special to me. ”

“We both had our backs and would fight each other – what we did at Cal Poly SLO the same season when they started a fight and we all jumped in to protect our teammates,” said Mike McClure, who won a game Homerun in the regional finals.

“We definitely miss those who have died,” added the former shortstop, “but it’s still a very special day.”

“It’s great to see the boys. They’ve accomplished a lot since college, and it’s always great to get together,” said Bob Johnson, a minister for more than 40 years. “I often pray for them and hope they do ends up going well. ”

“Most of us were blessed with good health,” said Krug Lew Lerner, who did spring training for the Minnesota Twins in 1976 before a rotator cuff injury ended his career.

“Most people don’t have friendships that last longer than 50 minutes, let alone 50 years,” said Lerner. “It is definitely something very special.”

advertisement