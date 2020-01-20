advertisement

Last year, the Israeli Ministry of Education released data showing how accommodating students with intellectual disabilities has become a farce. According to a July report in the Arutz Shiva Israel National News, the ministry figures show that in an Israeli community, 83 percent of 12th grade students were given additional exam times in addition to other accommodations, while well over half of those in other locations Class did so. In these schools, a non-disabled minority had to perform under more demanding conditions than anyone else.

Not being disabled has become a new disability.

These statistics are reminiscent of Kurt Vonnegut’s dystopian short story “Harrison Bergeron”, which was written almost 60 years ago and describes a future in which everyone must be the same. Talented athletes have to carry sacks of lead bullets to block their movements, while the intelligent radio carries earphones through which the government transmits noises to prevent them from thinking too clearly. The better the brain or the more graceful the body, the more serious the strain that the handicapper general assigns.

No one has been made to carry lead bullets or transmitters in Canada yet, but the desire to disadvantage ability, particularly in education, has become pathological in that country. Schools and universities regularly grant more and more students with mental or cognitive disabilities such as attention deficit disorder, dyslexia, learning disabilities, depression, anxiety or general confusion additional exam time.

This could be fine if universities note the accommodations on their transcripts to be more transparent and honest, e.g. B. as confirmation that you won the darts tournament because you were closer to the dart board. However, the prospect of disclosure typically encounters violent opposition. Allowing the world extra time to write exams would undermine the purpose of the placement and violate the privacy of the students.

That says everything you need to know about the real purpose of the extra exam time. It is not intended to enable participation, as should be the case with accommodation, since students with intellectual disabilities, like everyone else, can already take part during the regular examination period. Like lead balls and transmitters in Vonnegut’s dystopia, the extension tends to affect those who are less able or who claim it to be. According to the Ontario Human Rights Commission, university students claiming accommodation for intellectual disabilities should not have to disclose their medical diagnosis or even have to identify the condition they claim.

Disabled rooms were not designed as a competitive advantage. In 2005, a wheelchair racquetball player in Massachusetts claimed the right to compete in a high-performing racquetball league with an adjustment to the rules to allow him two bounces of the ball between shots (the rule in wheelchair racquetball) standard. The Massachusetts Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit and concluded that the change in the number of bounces was “inconsistent with the basic nature of the game.” Disabled people should not be allowed to change the rules to give themselves a better shot.

An exam is no less a competition than a darts game or a racquetball tournament. Grades are signals of academic achievement compared to peers. No professor awards an A for poor exam results and a B for the best. Study achievements are communicated to potential employers as well as university graduates and vocational schools. Competition for grades is acute and one of the rules is the time allowed for writing exams. If this rule changes for some, the competition is no longer valid.

Accommodation is legitimate if a competitor can take it in without distorting competition. A deaf sprinter cannot hear the start pistol, but can see a light that flashes to start the 100-meter sprint. This is legitimate since every other runner at the start line can also watch the light. If a blind student is allowed to access his exam using a screen reader, there is no advantage. Any student can do the same if they really want it – but that’s not the case because it has no benefit. The extension of the tests does not pass this test. If not everyone can have it, nobody should have it.

Fairness requires everyone to compete under the same conditions. Advocates for people with intellectual disabilities disagree. For them, balanced competition is profoundly unfair because not everyone is the same. Only if the scale is adjusted against the capable and in favor of the disabled can you say that things are fair. These proponents would make excellent handicappers general.

Bruce Pardy is a professor of law at Queen’s University. Email pardyb@queensu.ca; Twitter @PardyBruce

The views expressed in this article are the author’s opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Epoch Times.

