A month after Samsung was in the somewhat embarrassing position of having to use a spokesperson to correct an incorrect Galaxy Fold sales estimate from one of its own executives, another Samsung driver made an effort to share sales estimate for the much-discussed folding phone.

During the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh spoke an updated assortment – 400,000 to 500,000 sales of the Galaxy Fold so far, which is certainly a big contrast to the 1 million units that Samsung Electronics President Young Sohn claimed during a recent TechCrunch event. To be honest, that is certainly an impressive range, anyway, when you consider how many early problems the phone displayed in addition to its exorbitant price tag ($ 1,980).

However, it is also a range and not an exact number. It seems strange that Samsung seems to have problems identifying a real number, unless Samsung does not want to be that precise. Put a song there, walk it back and then share a vague range instead of a hard number – I suppose it’s part of how weird the first year of the Galaxy Fold was.

The estimate that Koh shared this week is at least in line with what analysts had expected. According to the Yonhap News Agency in Korea, analysts had estimated sales between 400,000 and 500,000 Galaxy Fold units to be sold between the launch of the phone and the end of 2019. So if Koh’s reach is indeed accurate, and there is no reason to to believe otherwise, the company is at least not surprised at the disadvantage.

Perhaps the successor to the Galaxy Fold that Samsung plans to reveal in just over a month will do better. The expectation is that a new foldable clamshell that may or may not be called the Fold 2 will be introduced alongside the new Galaxy S20 series at a Samsung event on 11 February. Early views of the new foldable have a fairly beautiful handset pictured with a design reminiscent of the Motorola RAZR that was introduced last month, with features such as new screen glass that is scratch resistant and at the same time as thin as human hair.

Image source: Lee Jin-man / AP / Shutterstock

