The small village Fife of Peat Inn is known for its restaurant of the same name, which is considered one of the best gastronomic experiences in the kingdom.

Going through a sunny winter day, the parking lot is full and a small group of cheerful guests return to their car.

A little over 100 meters away, a dirt road departs from the road. A short distance here is my destination, Moss Cottage.

The charming house is owned by Bill and Aileen Carr, who bought it five years ago and immediately set out to renovate and extend it.

“We stripped it of the four walls,” says Bill. The existing chalet was redone and given a different internal layout, while an extension was added to create a spacious L-shaped house. Bill hands me a photo album showing the works, which were indeed vast – the house looks like a construction site.

It is not difficult to see the fruits of their labor, however. The new red tile roof shines in winter light as the sun relaxes towards the horizon. I enter through the back door into the kitchen, but the main door leads to the hallway and then to the sunny garden room which connects the original chalet to the extension.

One of the best things about Moss Cottage is its view of the Fife countryside and the house is furnished to make the most of it. The majority of the windows face south and west, capturing the afternoon and evening sun, while the kitchen has windows to the east, making it a bright space for taking the little one -lunch.

The living room overlooks the garden towards the view beyond and leads to the veranda, which can be used as a family room or dining room and has lots of light. “The architect suggested that we use the attic space above the main rooms, so we added a staircase,” says Bill.

Upstairs, a large space divided into an office and a sitting area, with a Velux balcony system that opens the room to the outside. A toilet is at one end of the room. “We have left space and plumbing for a shower, so you can easily convert this room into a private bathroom,” says Bill.

In the new part of the house, there is a large guest bedroom, a family bathroom and a master bedroom with dressing room and an adjoining shower room. The master bedroom has glass doors leading to a terrace.

On one side of the house is a driveway and on the other a garden which offers both privacy and shelter.

Bill, a retired engineering consultant, and Aileen moved to Fife to reduce their size. “We lived in a big stone house for over 30 years and it cost us too much,” says Aileen.

The couple plan to move to Aberdeenshire to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Bill is refreshingly honest about the reasons for the decision: “We didn’t expect to live that long,” he chuckles. “I am 86 years old and Aileen 85, and we both had health problems. We want to be close to our family and take advantage of all this extra time.”

Moss Cottage is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £ 355,000.

