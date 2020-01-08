advertisement

January 8, 2020 against Carolyn Fortuna

Which police do not want a flame and water resistant, amazingly fast, slender, dominant and long-distance electric vehicle that can also pull water pipes and waste containers? The Tesla Cybertruck has generated a lot of chatter due to its futuristic appearance and large electric range, but the enormous towing capacity and brutal acceleration make it especially attractive for police services around the world.

advertisement

The vehicle, which has a starting price of $ 39,900, looks like a metal trapezium. The exterior is made from newly developed stainless steel, the same type of metal that Musk says is used for SpaceX rockets. “It is literally bulletproof against a nine-millimeter gun,” Musk said on stage during the Cybertruck unveiling. “That’s how strong the skin is – it’s an ultra-hard, cold-rolled stainless steel alloy that we have developed. We are going to use the same alloy in the Starship rocket and in the Cybertruck. “The material is both tough and resistant to corrosion.

The dimensions are also attractive for law enforcement officers. The Cybertruck is 231.7 inches long, 79.8 inches wide and 75 inches long, with seats for 6 adults. Off-road performance offers an approach angle of 35 degrees, a departure angle of 28 degrees and a ground clearance of up to 16 inches.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMJuw_bqaaI (/ embed)

Cuidad Valles, mayor of Mexico says that Cybertrucks is a matter of common sense

The Tesla Cybertruck is starting to have a number of interesting suitors because of its attractive price and usability. One of the more recent municipalities to boost and reserve Cybert trucks is Cuidad Valles, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Mayor Adrián Esper Cárdenas told El Imparcial that the 15 Cybert trucks he ordered will be used primarily by the municipality’s police. The vehicles will also be put to use for heavy tasks such as the towing of “water pipes and waste containers” due to the power and speed of the trucks.

Cárdenas concluded that making the reservation for 15 of the Tesla Cybert trucks was a matter of ‘common sense’ and noted that the vehicle can offer many benefits to the municipality.

Mayor Cárdenas ordered 10 units of the double-engine AWD variant and 5 additional units of the three-engine AWD version. It is not certain which units will be delegated to the municipal police. The mayor estimates that the total Cybertruck tab will be approximately $ 20 million peso / $ 1 million, with the costs offset in advance by savings offered by the vehicles due to their low operating costs.

The mayor also offered media members an introduction to the comparative costs of owning the Cyber ​​trucks versus traditional fossil fuel vehicles. He explained how few repairs are needed for fully electric vehicles and that, in his opinion, parts that might break can be replaced by warranty.

Link this to the robust and almost armored frame of the Cybert trucks, he concluded, and the vehicles are likely to pay for themselves within a few years of their service.

“We took a picture, I’m going to send it to Elon Musk, to see if they give us a discount,” concluded Adrián Esper Cárdenas. (Editor’s Note: We will see if we can help him send the message to Elon. That said, Tesla does not offer discounts.)

Tesla is commissioned for 15 Cybert trucks to be turned into police vehicles: the Tesla Cybertruck attracts the attention of many, including a mayor in Mexico who decided to order 15 Tesla electric trucks to convert them … https: // t. co / 1iifBTNixP #Cars #Autos #Automotive pic.twitter.com/icJXNjCURF

– Autotestdrivers.com (@Autotestdrivers) December 2, 2019

For the Dubai police departments, the Tesla Cybertruck is all about luxury

The Dubai Police Force of the United Arab Emirates is recognized by foreigners for its luxury sports cars – such as Ferraris and Lamborghinis – used as police patrol cars. In November, the Dubai Police announced the addition of a new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S to its fleet of luxury patrol cars, increasing the number of luxury patrol vehicles in the Dubai Police fleet to 15.

And now the power wants to add the Cybertruck to its fleet – and the sooner the better.

Commander-in-Chief Maj Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri explained that the Tesla Cybertruck would help “improve the presence of security” in tourist spots such as Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Beach Residence and La Mer. But the Cybertruck is more than visible in Khalifa, because the two-engine version – expected to be released for the first time in 2021 – will probably be faster off the line than most cars, and the extra-strong steel exoskeleton is suitable for extra wear and tear, both on and off-road.

“2020 – Dubai Police #CyberTruck,” has posted the official Twitter account of the police, tagging both Musk and Tesla and adding a photo of a Cybert truck that has been shopped everywhere with Dubai Police patterns.

رطة دبي – 2020 – Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4

– Dubai Police شرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019

Kansas Highway Patrol

Law enforcement agencies in the US have also turned their eyes to the Tesla Cybertruck. A nice Twitter message from Kansas Highway Patrol announced that it is looking forward to using the all-electric pickup for its fleet of police vehicles.

Kansas Highway Patrol PIO Northserving North Central Kansas wants to use Tesla Cybertruckhttps: //t.co/aUed1y78xb

“Let’s make it happen!” @TrooperBenKHP @elonmusk $ TSLA #Tesla #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/ElwPNfALkW

– Vincent (@ vincent13031925) November 25, 2019

The Kansas Highway Patrol Tweet and the creative proposed design inspired many others to imagine what different municipalities could do to present a Tesla Cybert truck in their region.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that about 250,000 reservations had been made for the Tesla Cybertruck. For police forces and others interested in the Cybert truck, it is interesting to see how Tesla rolls out this new concept and sees another demographic embrace and invests in fully electric trucks.

250k

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2019

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.









advertisement