He switched from a walk-on to a senior captain for the Nittany Lions

STATE COLLEGE – You drove through another steamy, breathless summer day in Penn State where soccer training was taking place.

And the older co-captain didn’t particularly like what he saw.

Jan Johnson knew because no one gave more than he in these workouts. That was his unspoken guideline once he got involved in the soccer program he loved as an adult.

He knew it because walk-ons, like him, have to prove themselves differently. Especially linebackers at the place that became famous for them.

Especially those who tear their knees before they can make a name for themselves.

All of this struggle has made Johnson what he is: a respected starter, a defensive leader, a keeper of team standards.

That brings us back to Penn State Hill Day in the summer heat.

Johnson surprisingly picked up Micah Parsons, the future All-American – perhaps the fastest player on the team – pound for pound.

And that didn’t go well. Johnson did not hesitate to face Parsons.

“I shouldn’t get close to him on the hills,” Johnson said. “So I say, ‘Micah, what are you doing? You should hit me enough.’

“He’s had so much success in high school and college. Sometimes people like him can start to relax and think they’re good enough. I just kept trying to push Micah.”

And so he did, away from most who could notice.

Six months later, Parsons has become the best linebacker in the Big Ten and beyond.

And Johnson will now put the finishing touches on a career that is praised for her perseverance and faith. He will wear a Penn State uniform for the last time in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis on Saturday afternoon.

Swim to wrestling for Penn State Football

For perspective, consider the following: When Johnson grew to be a Governor Mifflin High School legend in Berks County, football was probably his third best sport.

Johnson could have followed a dominant swimming career in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 50- and 100-meter freestyle. But he thought he was an even better wrestler.

Sure enough, he won back-to-back PIAA titles in arguably the nation’s best high school wrestling state. He celebrated this second state championship by doing a spontaneous back flip on the mat thousands of years ago at Hershey’s Giant Center.

So many wrestling schools wanted him, from Stanford to N.C. State.

On the other hand, football programs such as Akron and Fordham also offered scholarships.

He just didn’t feel right about either way. He thought he was Penn State.

His father and uncle fought for the Nittany Lions. His mother and an aunt swam for her.

His family took him to Penn State’s football games as a child and he was fascinated by the tailgate, the nameless uniforms, and the stadium-rocking white-out games.

“I always wanted to play here,” said Johnson. “I just wanted to be here so much. When I was little and getting older, I just wanted to play football in Penn State.”

“It was everything. The atmosphere – my parents were here, I grew up with Penn State Football my whole life. When I went somewhere else, I always compared it to Penn State and nothing could be compared to Penn State.”

The creation of a team leader

Johnson formed a captain in turn.

In his first year on campus, the Penn State heavyweight team was amazingly small – and actually called him.

He would give up much of his red shirt football season to help coach Cael Sanderson win another national wrestling title. After winning his first college match, Johnson was routinely thrown against the best Big Ten wrestlers and Olympic hopefuls.

“I was just a practice manikin,” he said with a smile.

But “it was just good to learn how they approach everyday things and how their mindset turns into great struggles,” said Johnson. “How to approach the competitions and visualize yourself successfully.”

He also learned from injuries.

After completing two tackles on an unplanned college debut in Michigan in 2016, he abruptly tore the ACL. His season was just over when it started.

“I was heartbroken because you don’t know what that recovery could be like. I was wondering if I could play again …” he said.

This helped him learn from patience and determination.

Although he was healthy a year later, he was stuck as a scout team while running practice games.

Nevertheless, he advocated the long-term plan. He swears that it doesn’t matter that it seems a world is different than starting with the linebacker.

“I was just trying to beat the crap of who was next to me (in practice), which blocked Shareef (Miller) or Kevin (Givens) pretty badly. I tried to be as good as possible on the Scout team to move forward. I’ve always done it. ” wanted to be better than the boys they played against. “

He finally returned to the defensive and was surprised when he won a starting spot last year.

It was a sudden success story, earned his scholarship and joined the ranks of former walk-in linebackers like Josh Hull and Brandon Smith.

And he was important outside of the field too.

Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology in just three years. A master’s in management and organizational leadership came last May. He studied health policy and administration last fall.

Put the team in the first place

He also became a leader and mentor to any players who paid attention. He devoted special time to young linebackers like Parsons and deepened them in film studies and practice habits.

Parsons regularly praises it and calls Johnson the smartest linebacker he has ever seen.

“I’m coming in and … for the first year I’m silent, I don’t really know what to do, I’m just playing talent,” said Parsons. “And I watch Jan and everything he does.

“If you have such a leader and someone who always does the right thing, someone who knows the system inside out … I only watch him every day. I learn from him.

“It just made me improve my game like that.”

Up to this point, Johnson’s father spoke about his son’s greatest influence.

“His perseverance, his persistence, his determination,” said Jan Johnson Sr. “But it’s funny (because) we always knew he had that. We believed that he had this ability. He believed that he had this ability ,

“It is no different than it should be. Really, no difference at all.”

Who knows what’s beyond football? It could be coaching. He could be managing director. Anyone who knows him well is confident that he can do almost anything.

“I think we can all learn from Jan,” said Franklin after giving him the scholarship last year. “If you keep putting the goals of the organization above your own and putting the people around you, your goals and objectives above your own, this is a recipe for success for your life.

“Jan is the guy.”

