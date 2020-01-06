advertisement

The 10-year-old veteran said on Monday, “I would love to be here, but I understand that this is a business.”

An unsettling possibility that security Malcolm Jenkins played his last game as the Philadelphia Eagle became clearer on Monday when he said he wouldn’t return to the team without a raise next season.

Jenkins still has one year left for a contract that he tries to renegotiate unsuccessfully for at least one year. He is expected to earn $ 7.6 million in 2020, but no money is guaranteed and neither will what the highest collateral in the league bring.

Jenkins believes he is in the top position in his position group and said he did everything he could with his actions and this year’s game to convince the team to compensate him accordingly. The Eagles have to take the next step if they want it back.

“It’s like everything else,” said Jenkins. “You put your value on the market. The market is currently good for security purposes and I see myself in the top group in this group. “

According to overthecap.com, ten collateral in the NFL has contracts with a total value higher than what Jenkins currently plays under. However, none is older than Jenkins, who turned 33 last month and has just finished his 11th professional season.

How long he wants to go depends on several variables, but Jenkins made it clear that his first choice was to stay with the Eagles.

“I said to myself I would make it to 10 and then go on year after year, you know, as long as my body felt good, the money was what I wanted and it was a team that I enjoy playing,” said he. “… At the moment I am physically able to still love the game. I would like to be here, but I understand that this is a business.”

Jenkins has no idea how the off-season will develop.

“Honestly, I’ve reached the point where I do what I can,” he said. “Now it’s up to my agent and my management. I bleed my soul every time I touch the field, sacrifice myself and do what I’m asked for, so I’m happy to do my part.”

Jenkins has been a rock star in defense since arriving as a free agent in 2014. He made three pro bowls with the Eagles and added a Super Bowl ring to the one he earned with the New Orleans Saints. He is one of only five NFL players who have posted at least six interception returns for touchdowns since joining the league with New Orleans in 2009.

Although he never missed compulsory training, after last season Jenkins did without organized team activities for the first time in his career.

This year, he was the only member of the team that played 100% of the defensive snaps, and he led the team in duels (118) and forced fumbling (four).

What the Eagles do next in this complicated negotiation process might depend on how much defense coordinator Jim Schwartz slams the table for the return of the versatile Jenkins, who can and have essentially played all seven positions off the line of defense.

Schwartz praised Jenkins’ all-round skills last week when he talked about his work as a speed camera this season, especially against the New York Giants in the last regular season game when he forced fiddling.

“He’s just a good soccer player,” said Schwartz. “He’s good against the run, he’s good against the pass, he’s a good speed camera. He’s simple – everywhere, he’s savvy. He has really good instincts. He’s just a guy who can keep up with the flow of the game . “

“Part of that flash was his timing. It’s not a really complicated flash, but it looks like it covers the tight end and suddenly he sets it on time and he and (LB) Nigel (Bradham) both do a good job They did a little slip and then the pressure caused this game, it was such a huge game in this game.

“The game was close. We are holding a three point lead in the fourth quarter and have a pretty good starting position. We have a chance to stop. We not only get a stop, but also the ball for our offense on the 2 yard line and hit. That certainly changed the game, and Malcolm is the type who can make such games. “

