advertisement

At TCA, the creator, cast, and inspiration for the new drama talk about how the show explores the “hidden victims” of detention.

Legal dramas pose a particular challenge on television, and leaning on a real person puts additional pressure on the people at the center of the show. This was the case for “For Life” star Nicholas Pinnock, who plays a character based on Isaac Wright Jr., a man who was jailed for wrongful conviction after being convicted.

“It was important for me to get an overview of who he was. The way he deals with things, his serenity, his level-headed demeanor, was something I thought was important to keep the role going, ”said Pinnock on Wednesday’s Television Critics Association Winter 2020 press tour.

advertisement

Wright Jr. is the executive producer of the series. As an active part of show production, he had the opportunity to reflect on his experiences in a way that he could not before.

“Twenty-four hours a day there are these distractions that cloud your focus. I had to develop a focus so intense that I had to change my character and be someone else. I’ve spent so much time fighting that I’ve only been thinking about what I’ve been through for years, “said Wright Jr ..” When I had the opportunity to watch Nicholas on the set for the first time, I could see myself as a third person. It became a therapeutic process for me to watch Nicholas and go through it episode by episode. He was someone who made it possible for me to think about the pain I was going through at that time. “

connected

connected

Several panellists, including the series ‘creator, Hank Steinberg, discussed how the series’ approach differs from other criminal justice series, including “When They See Us”. “Money cannot give you back the pricelessness of what you have lost. I became the system in a triumphant way. I was a victim of the system and ended up becoming a better part of the system, ”said Wright Jr ..

The show follows Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, who mirrors the story of Wright Jr. by fighting for illegally detained people, knowing the legal system he uses from his time in prison. “For Life” also includes various people in Aaron’s orbit, including a mentor in the form of Timothy Busfield’s character Henry Roswell. Steinberg was aware that Busfield’s character should not be a perfect advocate for Aaron’s journey, but that the show still had room to show how he and other criminal justice personnel can help Aaron find a way forward Wright Jr. found one.

“How are good people in 2020 working within the system, who may want to change the system in some way, and what are they dealing with? What can you try and how is a hand tied behind your back? Steinberg said.

Steinberg said that the larger world of “For Life”, which also includes “Game of Thrones” veterinarian Indira Varma and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, not only includes the needs that Aaron was facing, but also that of his family.

“His freedom and ability to be with the people he loves were stolen from him,” said Steinberg. “The hidden victims of what happens to people who are wrongfully detained or overwhelmed are the families left behind and the incredible damage done to the family unit. They are, so to speak, the heart of the show.”

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement