Speaking in the third installment of Tata Open Maharashtra’s third release, Pais said: “If I look at some of India’s past players that I have a great deal of respect for, there are players like Rahul Dravid, Pulela Gopichand, who have coached the younger generation to the highest level.”

Gopichand, who won the All-England title in 2001, despite the lack of resources, is currently not only developing badminton talent but also producing two Olympic medals for the country. While India’s former captain Dravid did a tremendous job in nurturing young Indian cricket talents, his resignation.

The veteran feels that tennis should be reinvigorated like other sports to attract more children, and said there is enormous competition with leagues such as IPL, Premier Badminton League, Ultimate Table Tennis.

“We really need to restore tennis, because in India there is huge competition for sports in all leagues, not just the IPL. Table tennis, boxing, wrestling, badminton, Kabaddi is becoming a huge thing in our country, ”says Pais, who was last in his squad. Tata Open Maharashtra said this. The sharp Indian is on his “one last roar” tour this season.

“In India tennis needs a strong syringe to be injected. We need to involve a lot more children. There are so many distractions nowadays for them, and Sports and Tennis are a great way to improve them, ”he added.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Paes, who partnered with Matthew Ebden, lost in the quarter-finals in a game against Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja of Maharashtra in the Indian city of Tata Op-Maharashtra. here on Thursday (February 6th) here in Maharashtra Ballad Stadium, in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra. Pease highly praised Ramanathan-Raja for their performance.

“They were surprisingly good at serving with their first win of 85 percent. It was incredible. They played a role, there was gold in everything they touched, ”Pace concluded.

Source: Media Release

