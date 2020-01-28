advertisement

If you’re something like me, checking your bank account at the end of every month reads like a very expensive diary of all the delicious meals you’ve eaten that month.

So it is probably not surprising that we as a nation are spending a whopping £ 9.8 billion on cheeky little takeaways, and despite Jamie Oliver’s best efforts, this shows no signs that we will stop soon.

In fact, the television chef, who is defined by my generation as the man who has banished turkey escalope, is asking the nation to take part in its new cooking show that encourages non-chefs (also known as takeaways) to cook.

Jamie used social media to introduce his new company and said:

Guys, I’m working on a new TV show and I’m looking for people who eat a lot and don’t want to rely on them anymore and learn how to cook for themselves !!

If you know someone who likes to eat but doesn’t like to cook, click the link for a registration form and let me know everything about them!

I know that I can certainly imagine a few people who meet the requirements. So there are definitely many gourmets who like to get involved and take on the challenge.

If you think you are ready or you know someone else, all you need to do is download the form here and include two photos: one of you and one of your kitchen.

Details won’t be discussed now, but it sounds like Jamie is taking a trip to your kitchen himself. So it’s probably best to tidy up a bit before taking these pictures.

The application contains a few simple questions like “What is your favorite food?”, “How would you rate your cooking?” And “What would you like to help Jamie with?”

Once you’ve covered everything, all you have to do is send the application to Jamie at (email-protected) and have it there.

Nigella Lawson, eat your damn heart.

