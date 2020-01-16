advertisement

The Tigers’ Freshman Wrestler is taking the 138-pound weight class by storm.

LEVITTOWN – The victories that come now could be seen years ago.

Regardless of the sport, most top performers were outstanding years before high school, and wrestling is no exception.

If you speak to the best wrestlers in the area, you will find that an extremely high percentage of them constantly raise their arms as they grow up on the mats.

Then there is the case of Harry S. Truman newcomer Hayden Mann, owner, who has already achieved 18 college wins in a weight class (138 pounds) that is usually not very friendly for ninth graders.

“I lost all the time when I was a child,” Mann said with a laugh. “And it wasn’t just my first year of wrestling.

“I wasn’t very good at all. I started at 5 years old and was not good. When I was in second grade, I didn’t win a match. It went on like this for a long time. “

But instead of stopping the sport, man stayed with it.

“My father kept me going,” Mann said. “He wrestled in high school for a few years and wanted me to stick with it, so I did. It was not always easy to lose, nobody likes it, but I kept going. “

This persistence ultimately paid off and continues to do so.

“At the end of the season in sixth grade, everything turned around and I won a few games,” said Mann. “And then I won most of my games in seventh grade and tried to keep going.”

Keep going until today and the expectations of man are almost unlimited.

“Hayden can be really good if he continues to work hard and improve, which he will,” said Harry S. Truman’s coach Rick Voran. “As with any wrestler, there are things that he has to work on with his technique that will help him and he will do it.” He’s in a very heavy weight class for a newbie and he knows he needs to get stronger, but if he wrestles as much as he can, he has an outside shot to get to the States.

“A lot will depend on who falls into which weight category and how the brackets are arranged, common wrestling stuff, but Hayden can be right there at the tournaments and he’s just a novice.”

You also have big goals and the desire to achieve them.

“I’ve wrestled some sloppy matches, but I’ve learned from them,” said Mann. “I know that I have to improve and I try to do that.

“I’m used to wrestling at this level and knowing what to do. My goal is to win them all and do the best I can.”

The same applies to his autumn sports soccer.

Mann was the rare newcomer to the Tigers who saw time for university as a contributor to a special team. But it is wrestling that is at the top of the stack for him.

“I like to play football and have been doing it for a long time,” said Mann. “But I love to wrestle the most.

“If you make a mistake in football, it can be hidden by the other players on the field. But if you make a mistake in wrestling, only you are out there. Either you have to correct the mistake or you lose the match.

“You learn a lot about yourself with wrestling and that’s one of the things that I really enjoy.”

