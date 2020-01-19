advertisement

Selection designs JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Shareef Miller had little impact in 2019

PHILADELPHIA – For a team that was in Win Now mode in 2019, the Philadelphia Eagles still had a terrible amount of beginners in development throughout the season or for most of the season.

The Eagles started the left-wing duel of the future, Andre Dillard, who was drafted in the first round and ended with Elijah Holyfield, who had not drafted in the late season. But the only ones that had a significant impact were Dillard and Miles Sanders.

Dillard struggled so hard with his one start on the right that he couldn’t finish. He seemed destined to anchor the left side for the rest of his days and promised the day after the Seattle Seahawks left the playoffs that he would be ready to start any game when the time came.

Sanders is a candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading all rookies in general-purpose yards (1,641) and scrimmage yards (1,327).

But after these two …

Defensive duels Anthony Rush, who had not yet been removed from the UAB, was released by the Eagles at the start of the training camp, but returned to them when he was signed off by the Oakland Raiders training team in the middle of the season. He played the rest of the way in defensive line rotation and ended up with 10 duels and two struck passes.

The non-moved center Nate Herbig was inactive for all games except one in 2019.

Undrafted Linebacker T.J. Edwards was largely limited to special teams, although he played 125 defensive snaps, including playoffs. It could fit into their long-term plans and start next year if they lose Nigel Bradham and / or Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Security Marcus Epps, who waived waivers seven games before the end of the season in Minnesota, became confident that he would play more defense snapshots during the season. It could be part of their revised secondary education in 2020.

Sua Opata, a guard who was not drafted, was called up late by the training team and was never dressed for a game. Holyfield, which was signed as an insurance policy for the playoff game against Seattle because of an injury suffered by Sanders, was also not moved back.

Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round goal, ended with just 10 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown, although more than 40 percent of the offensive snaps were played.

Defensive end Shareef Miller from round four was a good scratch except for two games.

From this group, the Eagles clearly only expected more from Arcega-Whiteside and Miller and will need more of them in the coming season to prevent the draft class from falling off as a disappointment in 2019.

Each of them promised to come back better prepared for the competition.

“I really play with a lot of great guys,” said Miller. “We all believe in ourselves and we feel that we will return even better and stronger next year.”

Miller spent his first year learning from players like Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett and “going against Lane (Johnson) helped me a lot because he was up against the best guys.”

Miller insists that he got better without playing. Only if he is able to crack the pass-rush rotation in 2020 will he have a chance to substantiate his claim.

Arcega-Whiteside was her biggest disappointment. He had all kinds of options after the three largest recipients had been injured in succession. It had no effect.

“But I’m glad I went through the things I went through this year,” said Arcega-Whiteside. And then you will see what happens next year. “

Still, the fight could be tougher than Arcega-Whiteside had expected since the Eagles can’t afford to take the risk that he will be the player they imagined. In this offseason, they are expected to use important resources for more than one new recipient – a change of what they would have preferred and a setback to their long-term roster strategy.

“I mean, now I know I can play, I know I can be that player,” said Arcega-Whiteside. “… It will be about patience and it will be about hard work and if that hard work pays off.

“Obviously that’s for everyone. We all work hard and we all want the results to come true now. Sometimes they don’t work that way. You have to keep going.”

Director General Howie Roseman pointed out that while Arcega-Whiteside had to jump, it was also slightly injured.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of J.J.,” he said.

The Eagles rookie class for 2019 can still turn out to be a home game, but players will have to show a lot more in 2020 for this to happen and for their team to continue to fight for another championship title.

