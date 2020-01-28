advertisement

NAIROBI – What it looks like a lifetime ago, Barampama Maximilien slapped dirt on rows of troops at gunpoint, sweating in fear that he would be next. This week the skeletons – and his memories – came out of Burundi’s red soil.

The mass grave, which authorities unearthed on Monday, was one of more than 4,000 they said this month that they had identified – a stark reminder of the East African country’s brutal history of ethnic conflict.

The pit Maximilien helped dig in contains more than 300 bodies, locals say, and dates back to a coup attempt in April 1972, when he was 21, and the nearby Gitega prison for petty theft.

Others were brought there and charged with helping the rebels. Many of the new arrivals were Hutus, Maximilien said.

Burundi has the same population mix from that ethnic group and the Tutsis as neighboring Rwanda, where 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were estimated to have died in a 1994 genocide.

“Those who were brought to the Gitega prison complex were badly beaten. Some had broken hands or wings. The perpetrators were accused of helping the rebels,” he said.

The graves were sometimes dug by car, and sometimes he and other inmates were forced to do it, he said. The army then took suspected rebels there by truck.

“Those who were still alive were ordered to walk to the grave, to lie down, and six soldiers were lined up and shot dead,” he said, mimicking the sound of gunfire.

“The soldiers warned us to talk about it. I was deeply afraid that I might be the second to be killed, especially when I noticed some friends were lost. “

When a group of inmates rebelled and tried to escape, the soldiers fired at the prison until blood flowed through the doors, he said.

It is unclear whether the Truth and Reconciliation Commission responsible for opening the graves will hold anyone accountable for the killings.

It is mandated to investigate abuses dating from the 19th century, when Burundi was colonized by Germany, until 2008. This is three years after President Pierre Nkurunziza took office. US authorities have accused his security forces of overseeing the torture, killing and rape of dissident gangs.

Its chairman, Pierre Claver Ndayicariye, said in a speech that Burundians should “pray to God that what happened never happens again.” He declined to comment on whether anyone would be held responsible.

For a man, simply opening the tomb is quite an act. As the excavator’s shovels rose and fell, he leaned forward, as if recognizing the older brother’s face, which he never knew among the dusty skeletons.

“I’m happy to see my brother’s bones … before he dies,” he said, as another brother choked back tears and re-entered the crowd. “I know his bones are here.” (Written by Nairobi newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

