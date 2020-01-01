advertisement

Enough AFL players to fill a full footy team played the property game in 2019.

Premiership players, Brownlow medalists, All-Australian representatives, club captains and former game legends sold, bought and rented distinctive homes across Melbourne.

The Herald Sun. has compiled some of Footy Stars’ outstanding sales from the year.

ADAM COONEY

On the football field: 250 AFL games for the Western Bulldogs and Essendon, No. 1 Draft Pick 2003, Brownlow Medalist 2008, All Australian 2008

On the real estate market: sold 50 Oxford St, Newport for $ 1.68 million in November

Cooney and his wife Haylea had assigned a buyer for their Newport party block two days before the auction. Barlow McEwan Tribe’s Theo Panay told him Herald Sun. The property attracted offers from six different families.

The Cooneys paid $ 630,000 for the post-war home a few months after the Western Bulldogs star won Brownlow in 2008 and then renovated it.

The back yard with a solar-heated pool, a grill kitchen, a covered terrace, and a sports zone was particularly popular with buyers – as were the three children and party guests of the Cooneys, who had been there over the years.

But the footballer would not reveal too much about the Schindler on the property: “What happens in the Cooney House stays in the Cooney House,” he said.

ALEX RANCE

On the football field: Recently retired after an AFL career of 200 games at Richmond, Prime Minister 2017, five-time All Australian, Richmond Vice Captain 2017-19, Jack Dyer Medalist 2015

On the real estate market: sells Brighton home market

Not much is known about Rance’s secret sale from 2019 onwards, as Marshall White sales agent Matthew Pillios is fed up with most of the details.

Mr. Pillios announced in September that the defender, who was injured at the time, was “extremely satisfied” with the property being sold in a “great location in the heart of Brighton”.

It was rumored that the star – who recently retired and separated from his wife Georgia – was planning to return to Richmond, where he sold a penthouse for $ 678,000 in 2018.

NATHAN JONES

On the football field: 286 AFL games and counting for Melbourne, captain of Melbourne 2014-19, triple Keith ‘Bluey’ Truscott medalist

On the real estate market: sold 4 College Grove, Black Rock for $ 3.055 million in December

The outgoing Dees skipper and his wife Jerri earned $ 3.055 million in a private auction with five bidders for the four-bedroom house they created.

Jones said they were both “pretty in hand” with the building, interior, and landscape design of the stylish property they have owned since December 2013.

“(We) invested a lot of time, passion and love to create a nice family home for us,” he said. “I probably see a future if I go this route, especially when I’m done with the Footy.”

Marshall White’s Matthew Pillios said downsizing shoppers were set for “the simplest next 30 years of their lives” in the stylish property.

LINDSAY THOMAS

On the football field: 212 AFL games for North Melbourne and Port Adelaide, two of North Melbourne’s leading goal kickers, representatives of the 2009 indigenous All-Stars

On the real estate market: In April, 45 Rutherglen Cres, Gowanbrae were sold for $ 745,000

Retired Goal sneak and his wife Hannah sold their four-bedroom house in April, shortly after the block placed an $ 680,000 bid at an auction.

Two new buyers showed up afterwards to go straight home, said Alex Carbon director Charles Bongiovanni at the time.

The Thomases bought the two-story house in 2009 when the soccer player played their third season for the Kangaroos and brought each of their three children home.

They moved out when Thomas signed with Port for the 2018 season.

“(Our youngest) was only five weeks old when we had to start packing,” said Ms. Thomas. “It was bittersweet.”

DUSTIN FLETCHER

On the football field: 400 AFL games for Essendon, double prime minister, double Australian, Crichton medalist 2000

On the real estate market: sold 91A Wyong St, Keilor East for $ 785,000 in April

The legendary bombers defender made a break for his low-maintenance three-bedroom house and sold it after the April auction for the same price he bought it for in 2017.

Nelson Alexander’s David Vaughan said three bidders contested the home under the hammer, and one reducer ultimately won the keys.

Fletcher had shared the house with his family, including his athlete’s son Mason, who quit an AFL career to pursue NFL boat trips.

The 400-player wanted to upgrade in the Keilor East area.

LEVI GRÜNHOLZ

On the football field: 152 AFL games and counting for Collingwood and North Melbourne played in the 2018 Grand Final

On the real estate market: sold 97 Bank St, South Melbourne for $ 1.175 million in April

The Collingwood midfielder paid a buyer for his black and white home just before the Pies celebrated victory over the bombers on ANZAC Day.

Greenwood completely renovated the terraced house over two years after buying it in 2016.

He previously said that Herald Sun. he “basically made it a skeleton and rebuilt it”.

The finished product showed a black and white color scheme. Greenwood quipped: “All for Collingwood”.

The property spent approximately five months in the market before making a sale.

The 2018 grand finalist and carpenter apprentice also had an off-field win in 2017 when he earned $ 1,307,500 for a Northcote Edwardian he also renovated.

-with Jayitri Smiles, Scott Carbines and Nathan Mawby

