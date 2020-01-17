advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur have not yet received a bid for Christian Eriksen and the creator will present at Saturday’s Premier League match at Watford despite not being “fully focused”, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

The 27-year-old Eriksen is out of contract in June and has not been in top form this season amid British media reports that he is set for a move to Inter in Serie A before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

“You have to ask the agent and Inter because they know more than I do. If they are sure it is because they are willing to make an offer to us, that has not happened yet,” Mourinho told reporters when asked about the departure. potential of Eriksen in Italy.

“When I see people talking … responsible people, it comes as a surprise to me. He’s trying to do his best, it’s normal until January 31st his brain is not fully focused. It’s a normal consequence of the situation.

“For some games people say he is playing his last game. Eriksen plays tomorrow.”

Mourinho said the club at eight is also looking for a striker with their talent Harry Kane ruled out until April due to a hamstring injury.

The club has been affiliated with AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek among others.

“Do we need attackers? Yes, but it should be a positive move for us. It is not easy but we are trying to add that team of players, “Mourinho added.

“A lot of names, I think most are from the insertions of players looking to put their names on the market.”

Signing new loan Gedson Fernandes could make his Watford debut as Tottenham try to kick off their quest for a fourth-half finish after knocking down nine points behind Chelsea with fourth.

“Starting or not he will be involved with the team this weekend,” Mourinho said. “When you get new players in January it usually happens because you need it. And we need it.”

Mourinho also said that Giovani Lo Celso, who scored in the FA Cup replay victory against Middlesbrough, will stay at Tottenham beyond the summer after reaching a loan deal from Spanish club Real Betis.

“I think Giovanni will stay with us,” he said.

While Tottenham appear likely to be without striker Kane until at least April after hamstring surgery, Mourinho had positive news about goalkeeper Hugo Lloris who is being trained after recovering from a dislocated elbow.

“I told you a month ago, I said February. So the normal thing is February. If you ask me in late February or early February at the moment, I go more for starters,” Mourinho added. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Editing Bengaluru by Toby Davis)

