With Liverpool taking over as Premier League champions, Manchester City should have an advantage in Europe and could still have a great season if they win the Champions League, former England striker Ian Wright has said.

City’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was their sixth league loss of the season, two more than in any previous campaign, and left them 22 points behind Liverpool, who are set to finish one. 30-year wait for a league title.

But Wright said City, who meet Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League this month, can still save their season.

“You feel if they don’t win the Champions League, then it’s not a good season. But if they win, it’s a great season,” Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I would start saving players on this because that’s what City has to start focusing on.”

Pep Guardiola, who won two Champions League titles in Barcelona, ​​has failed to take City beyond the quarter-finals of the competition.

“With the team he got together, we thought it was going to happen in his tenure,” Wright added.

“He’s three years with a team that has played at a really high intensity and City have not been able to stay with a Liverpool team that have started.”

City return to league action Sunday against West Ham United’s 18th. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

